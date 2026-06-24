EcoFlow Introduces Smart Energy Saving System: Stream 5000 and OASIS 3.0 Platform

·30·Technology
EcoFlow Introduces Smart Energy Saving System: Stream 5000 and OASIS 3.0 Platform

EcoFlow, a leader in energy independence and renewable energy technologies, has announced revolutionary solutions for households. The highlights of the presentation were the second-generation Stream energy storage devices, the updated OASIS 3.0 management platform, and the EcoBot AI assistant. These technologies are aimed at automatically optimizing home electricity consumption. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The flagship of the new series, the Stream 5000 model, is equipped with a 5024 Wh capacity battery and is designed to work with solar panels up to 5000 W. The device features four MPPT controllers, allowing for maximum efficiency in solar energy utilization. According to ixbt.com, the system can deliver up to 3000 W of power to the home network, which is sufficient to power a large portion of household appliances.

Modular Design and Smart Management

EcoFlow engineers paid special attention to design and placement in the new generation. Battery blocks in the Stream 2 series can now be installed vertically. This modular construction allows for significant space saving inside the home, which is especially important for users of balcony solar systems.

On the software side, the OASIS 3.0 platform represents a true technological leap. The system no longer just collects energy, but manages it intelligently. It analyzes electricity tariffs, weather forecasts, and the user's daily habits. For example, the system can store energy on a sunny day and suggest using it during hours when electricity tariffs are high.

EcoBot and the Future Energy Ecosystem

Another interesting novelty is EcoBot, an AI-based voice assistant. With its help, users can manage the energy system, change settings, and get information about the current status via voice commands without opening the mobile app. This technology makes home energy management simpler and more intuitive.

EcoFlow also introduced novelties for other segments:

  • A new 8 kWh capacity battery for the Ocean 2 system;
  • The A-Series energy storage line designed for commercial and industrial enterprises;
  • Lower capacity models such as Stream 3000 and Stream AC 5000.
In the conditions of Uzbekistan, a region with many sunny days, such compact and smart systems can be effectively used not only in private houses but also on the balconies of multi-story buildings. This allows for reducing electricity costs and having an alternative source during network outages.

Sales of the Stream 5000 device begin on August 12. In the initial stage, the novelty will be available at special prices starting from 1299 euros. The wide release of the device to the global market is planned for September of this year.

EcoFlowSolar EnergyStream 5000Smart HomeTechnology
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