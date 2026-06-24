NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Issue: New Video Cards Continue to Melt

·26·Technology
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Issue: New Video Cards Continue to Melt

The hype surrounding the GeForce RTX 5090, NVIDIA's latest and most powerful GPU, is now shifting from its performance to serious technical flaws. There are increasing reports of the 16-pin 12V-2x6 power connector melting in these recently released video cards. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The next serious failure occurred not with an ordinary user, but within the editorial office of the prestigious Club386 publication. According to Ixbt.com, during testing, the power connector of a GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition video card completely failed due to overheating. Most unfortunately, this time not only the video card and cable were damaged, but the power supply unit (PSU) itself.

Incident in the editorial office and technical details

Club386 journalists emphasized that they made no mistakes during the system assembly. The video card was connected directly to a 1000 W Be Quiet Dark Power 13 unit via a standard 12V-2x6 cable. Despite no additional extensions or adapters being used, the connector melted under high load and rendered the corresponding port on the power supply unusable.

Following this incident, NVIDIA replaced the video card under warranty. However, the publication's representatives stated that the existence of such a fundamental problem in such an expensive and high-tech device is unacceptable. In their opinion, the design of the new 16-pin standard still does not fully meet safety requirements.

Is the problem systemic?

This is not the first incident involving the GeForce RTX 5090. Previously, well-known tech blogger Daniel Owen also reported encountering the same problem. In his case, a special adapter converting four 8-pin connectors into one 12V-2x6 was used. Club386 and other experts are calling on NVIDIA to openly acknowledge the flaws in this connector and work on a safer solution.

At a time when demand for high-performance computer components is growing in the Uzbekistan market, such reports should serve as a warning to local gamers and professional editors. When installing devices that require massive power like the GeForce RTX 5090, it is recommended to pay special attention to ensure the cable is firmly seated and not sharply bent.

So far, NVIDIA has not issued an official statement regarding these issues, but confidence in the 12V-2x6 standard continues to decline among users. If the company does not find and eliminate the root cause soon, it could seriously damage the sales of flagship video cards and the brand's reputation.

NVIDIAGeForce RTX 5090TechnologyVideo CardHardware Issue
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Abror Shuhratov
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