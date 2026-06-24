Scientists find way to convert waste heat from servers and electric vehicles into electricity

Researchers from POSTECH University in South Korea have developed a new technology that significantly increases the efficiency of converting waste heat energy into electric current. This discovery is expected to be a revolutionary step in improving the energy efficiency of AI data centers, industrial enterprises, and electric vehicles. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The basis of the new development relies on an unusual structure of silicon. Unlike traditional solid silicon nanoprisms, scientists created hollow silicon nanotubes. This structure proved to be much more effective at trapping heat. According to research results, the thermal conductivity of such nanotubes was found to be 70 percent lower than that of solid structures.

Phonon Localization: How the technology works

In this process, the effect of localization of phonons — quasiparticles that carry heat in solids — plays a decisive role. While heat spreads relatively freely in ordinary silicon, in hollow nanotubes, part of the thermal energy becomes "locked" within the structure and spreads much more slowly. This creates ideal conditions for thermoelectric systems that convert heat into electricity.

Previously, achieving such an effect in simple structures at room temperature was considered almost impossible. However, Korean scientists succeeded in achieving this using a relatively simple design. This allows the technology to be moved from laboratory conditions to real production.

One of the most important advantages of the development is the use of ordinary silicon instead of rare and expensive elements such as bismuth and tellurium, which are traditionally used in thermoelectric systems. The low cost and wide industrial availability of this material drastically reduce the cost of the technology.

Importance for Industry and AI Infrastructure

Currently, servers supporting ChatGPT and other large language models generate huge amounts of heat. Converting this "lost" heat back into electricity reduces cooling costs for data centers and increases overall efficiency. Additionally, recovering energy from battery and motor heating in electric vehicles can help extend the driving range.

The authors of the study emphasize that the new method is fully compatible with existing microchip manufacturing technologies. This will accelerate the appearance of modules in "smart" devices and industrial equipment that convert waste heat into useful energy.