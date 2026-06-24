Xiaomi Introduces Its First NAS Storage: Prices and Features

·30·Technology
Xiaomi Introduces Its First NAS Storage: Prices and Features

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has filled a significant gap in its ecosystem by officially announcing the Xiaomi Smart Storage, the first network-attached storage (NAS) device in the company's history. Company executive Lu Weibing introduced this news as a new and strategic member of the brand's ecosystem. The device allows for the creation of a personal cloud system at home and centralized storage of data from all gadgets. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

Pre-orders for the device have already begun on the Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Youpin crowdfunding platforms. Xiaomi Smart Storage promises users not only large-scale file storage but also seamless integration with the company's other smart devices. This is expected to be a convenient solution, especially for users who create a large amount of photo and video content.

Technical Specifications and Capacity

The new NAS device is offered in several modifications for various needs. According to Ixbt.com, the prices of the device are set based on its memory capacity as follows:

  • 4 TB version — 340 dollars;
  • 8 TB version — 425 dollars;
  • 16 TB version — 690 dollars.
One of the main advantages of the device is its support for universal formats. It has been reported that Xiaomi Smart Storage can accept 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch SATA hard drives (HDD). This allows users to independently update or expand the memory in the future.

Cross-Platform Integration

Xiaomi has made its new product compatible with all popular operating systems. The device fully integrates with gadgets running Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and even Linux. This ensures equally fast access to files from an iPhone, MacBook, or Windows computer within the home network.

Analysts note that the market debut of this product coincides with the presentation of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra (indicated as 17 Ultra in some sources) flagship smartphone. This strategy is aimed at allowing users to upload high-quality 8K video and RAW format photos directly to their home storage.

Given the popularity of Xiaomi products in the Uzbekistan market, Xiaomi Smart Storage could be a great alternative for local users, especially those who do not wish to pay monthly subscriptions for foreign cloud services (such as Google Drive or iCloud). Although the global release date of the device has not yet been disclosed, its technical specifications show it will not lag behind competitors.

XiaomiNASSmart StorageTechnologyGadgets
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