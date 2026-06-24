Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto unveils affordable electric vehicle

·42·Technology
Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto unveils affordable electric vehicle

As the electric vehicle market continues to expand, the Slate Auto startup, funded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has announced its revolutionary novelty. The company has set the starting price of its first electric pickup at $24,950. This figure is twice as cheap as the average new car price in the USA, and this step is expected to trigger a real price war in the electric transport segment. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports that.

The model presented by Slate Auto is noteworthy not only for its price but also for its improved technical capabilities. Initially, the base model's range on a single charge was estimated at 150 miles (approx. 241 km), but according to the latest data, this figure has been increased to 205 miles (330 km). According to ixbt.com, the company began accepting pre-orders for the new car on Wednesday.

Principles of Transformation and Simplicity

The Slate Auto vehicle stands out with its ultra-simple and versatile construction. The car is initially presented as a two-person pickup, but it can be easily converted into a five-person SUV. The price for such a transformed version starts from $29,950. Importantly, car owners will be able to perform these changes independently using special instructions.

To maximize cost reduction, the manufacturer has made a number of unconventional decisions. For example, the car has no traditional infotainment system, and the windows are raised mechanically (by hand). Additionally, the factory painting process has been eliminated — all cars are delivered in a uniform gray composite material. Customers can order various colored wraps for the car according to their preferences.

Competition and Market Strategy

Currently, competition in the affordable electric vehicle segment is not very strong. The Slate Auto product will be a primary competitor to models such as the Chevrolet Bolt ($29,000) and Nissan Leaf ($32,000). Ford also plans to release a $30,000 electric pickup by 2027, but Slate Auto has already entered to capture this part of the market.

The company has abandoned traditional dealerships and chosen a direct-to-consumer sales model, similar to Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Motors. According to TechCrunch, Slate Auto is expected to partner with the used car giant Carvana. This provides a significant logistical advantage in bringing affordable electric vehicles to the general public.

Slate Auto aims to create a legendary, popular, and affordable vehicle like the Ford Model T or Volkswagen Beetle. The $25,000 mark had long been a goal, and now it has become a reality. For developing markets like Uzbekistan, such affordable and simple electric vehicles are likely to become popular in the future, as they are characterized by a lack of complex electronics and ease of maintenance.

Slate AutoElectric VehicleJeff BezosTechnologyAutomotive
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Elon Musk partner Valor Equity Partners launches new $2.5 billion fundElon Musk partner Valor Equity Partners launches new $2.5 billion fundToday, 18:59New Xiaomi Service: Battery Capacity Upgrades for Old SmartphonesNew Xiaomi Service: Battery Capacity Upgrades for Old SmartphonesToday, 18:57T2 Mobile Operator Allows Exchanging Excess Traffic for DiscountsT2 Mobile Operator Allows Exchanging Excess Traffic for DiscountsToday, 18:24Global version of Samsung Galaxy S26 FE spotted in Geekbench: results lower than expectedGlobal version of Samsung Galaxy S26 FE spotted in Geekbench: results lower than expectedToday, 17:54China Prepares for a New Space Era: 7-Meter Reusable Rocket RevealedChina Prepares for a New Space Era: 7-Meter Reusable Rocket RevealedToday, 17:20Quantum Physics Revolution: Black Hole Mysteries Solved via String TheoryQuantum Physics Revolution: Black Hole Mysteries Solved via String TheoryToday, 16:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time