Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto unveils affordable electric vehicle

As the electric vehicle market continues to expand, the Slate Auto startup, funded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has announced its revolutionary novelty. The company has set the starting price of its first electric pickup at $24,950. This figure is twice as cheap as the average new car price in the USA, and this step is expected to trigger a real price war in the electric transport segment. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports that.

The model presented by Slate Auto is noteworthy not only for its price but also for its improved technical capabilities. Initially, the base model's range on a single charge was estimated at 150 miles (approx. 241 km), but according to the latest data, this figure has been increased to 205 miles (330 km). According to ixbt.com, the company began accepting pre-orders for the new car on Wednesday.

Principles of Transformation and Simplicity

The Slate Auto vehicle stands out with its ultra-simple and versatile construction. The car is initially presented as a two-person pickup, but it can be easily converted into a five-person SUV. The price for such a transformed version starts from $29,950. Importantly, car owners will be able to perform these changes independently using special instructions.

To maximize cost reduction, the manufacturer has made a number of unconventional decisions. For example, the car has no traditional infotainment system, and the windows are raised mechanically (by hand). Additionally, the factory painting process has been eliminated — all cars are delivered in a uniform gray composite material. Customers can order various colored wraps for the car according to their preferences.

Competition and Market Strategy

Currently, competition in the affordable electric vehicle segment is not very strong. The Slate Auto product will be a primary competitor to models such as the Chevrolet Bolt ($29,000) and Nissan Leaf ($32,000). Ford also plans to release a $30,000 electric pickup by 2027, but Slate Auto has already entered to capture this part of the market.

The company has abandoned traditional dealerships and chosen a direct-to-consumer sales model, similar to Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Motors. According to TechCrunch, Slate Auto is expected to partner with the used car giant Carvana. This provides a significant logistical advantage in bringing affordable electric vehicles to the general public.

Slate Auto aims to create a legendary, popular, and affordable vehicle like the Ford Model T or Volkswagen Beetle. The $25,000 mark had long been a goal, and now it has become a reality. For developing markets like Uzbekistan, such affordable and simple electric vehicles are likely to become popular in the future, as they are characterized by a lack of complex electronics and ease of maintenance.