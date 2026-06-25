Major Cyberattack on Tata Electronics: Apple and Tesla Documents May Have Leaked

·31·Technology
Major Cyberattack on Tata Electronics: Apple and Tesla Documents May Have Leaked

Tata Electronics, one of India's largest tech giants, has officially confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. This incident has raised concerns that confidential data belonging to global technology leaders Apple and Tesla may have leaked onto the web. Specialists are currently studying the scale of the stolen data. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information appearing on hacking forums, the total volume of stolen files exceeds 630 GB. This array includes over 204,300 files, which reportedly contain technical specifications for Apple suppliers and documents related to Tesla's production processes. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of this data and stated that the likelihood of its authenticity is high.

Cyberattack Details and Company Response

Cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia noted that the leaked data includes Outlook email correspondence, SAP system materials, and project documents belonging to Tata Electronics clients. A Tata Electronics representative confirmed that the company detected suspicious activity in its systems several weeks ago and took immediate action.

Company management emphasizes that this incident did not affect operational activities, namely the functioning of the factories. However, detailed information on exactly which data was stolen or how many employees or partner organizations were affected has not been provided. Additionally, whether major clients like Apple and Tesla have been officially notified remains an open question.

India's Role in the Global Supply Chain

This cyberattack occurred at a strategically sensitive time. In recent years, companies such as Apple, ASML, Intel, and Qualcomm have been attempting to move their production capacities outside of China, specifically to India. Tata Electronics is a key link in this process, having become the first Indian company to assemble iPhones after acquiring Wistron assets in 2023.

According to Reuters, Apple has already launched its own independent investigation into the matter. There are also unofficial reports that hackers are demanding a ransom in exchange for the stolen data. This enterprise, part of the Tata Group, also signed a contract with Tesla for semiconductor supply in 2024.

This event once again proves how critical cybersecurity is as global technological chains are moved to new regions. Apple and Tesla are currently refraining from making official statements, but experts warn that this incident could affect India's reputation as a manufacturing hub.

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