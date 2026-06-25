Xiaomi Introduces Robot Vacuum 6 Max Flagship with 35,000 Pa Suction

Xiaomi, a leader in the home appliance market, is preparing to launch its most powerful and intelligent robot vacuum — the Robot Vacuum 6 Max — on the global market. This device is expected to set new industry standards not only with its high suction power but also with an advanced AI-based navigation system. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new flagship has already appeared on the company's official international website. This indicates that the device will go on sale in markets outside China, including Central Asia, in the coming weeks. Currently, its price on the Chinese domestic market is set at approximately 680 dollars, although the global price may be slightly higher due to international export and taxes.

Revolutionary Cleaning System and Technical Capabilities

The main highlight of the Robot Vacuum 6 Max is its suction power — it reaches 35,000 Pa. This figure is several times higher than most competitors currently on the market, allowing it to easily extract even the heaviest and smallest debris from carpets. Additionally, the device can effortlessly overcome obstacles up to 6 centimeters high (e.g., high thresholds).

The device is a full-fledged washing vacuum cleaner. It is equipped with a special roller mop that is constantly washed with clean water during the cleaning process. After the work is finished, the docking station washes the mop with hot water, disinfects it, and dries it. This completely frees the user from the hassle of manual cleaning.

Three Cameras and Smart Sensors

Xiaomi engineers have installed a complex system consisting of three cameras in the new model. This system helps the robot perform the following tasks:

Accurately recognizing obstacles in the room and bypassing them;

Distinguishing solid waste from liquids;

Identifying areas with high contamination levels and automatically increasing cleaning power in those spots;

Notifying the user via the Xiaomi Home app when liquids and solid waste are mixed.

To ensure high-quality cleaning of wall edges and under furniture, the Robot Vacuum 6 Max is equipped with an additional round mop and an extending side brush. This technology prevents dust from remaining in corners. The device operates fully autonomously, and thanks to its self-cleaning station, human intervention is minimized.

In the Uzbekistan market, Xiaomi robot vacuums are very popular due to their price-quality ratio. The arrival of the Robot Vacuum 6 Max will undoubtedly be a great opportunity for local consumers who love high-tech gadgets. The global sale date and specific prices by region are expected to be announced soon.