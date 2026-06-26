Microsoft Raising Xbox Console Prices: Is the AI Boom to Blame

The wave of price increases in the tech world has now reached the gaming industry. Shortly after Apple raised the prices of its devices, Microsoft announced a new pricing policy for Xbox gaming consoles. These changes not only affect users' wallets but also highlight serious problems in the global electronics market. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news states.

According to official information from the company, Xbox console prices will increase significantly worldwide starting August 1. Specifically, models with 512GB of storage will increase by $100, and 1TB versions by $150. At the same time, Microsoft has decided to completely discontinue the production of the 2TB model. Such drastic measures are being implemented for the second time within the last year.

Memory Prices and the Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft explained this decision by the sharp increase in the cost of memory chips and storage devices worldwide. It was reported that the cost of components has increased more than 2.5 times compared to previous levels. Experts predict that these indicators could double again by the autumn of 2027.

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is cited as the main cause of this situation. Apple cited the same factor when raising the prices of its Mac and iPad devices. The unprecedented demand for AI infrastructure and large data centers has caused a shortage in the supply chain of advanced memory chips, which directly affects the price of ordinary consumer electronics.

Competitors and Market Condition

Against the backdrop of Xbox price hikes, it is recalled that its main competitor, Sony, also raised the price of the PlayStation 5 (PS5). The PS5 Digital Edition model increased from $499 at launch to $599. While Nintendo has kept prices relatively moderate for the Switch 2, it is possible that they will review prices in the future under market pressure.

In the Uzbekistan market, Xbox and PlayStation consoles are widely sold through official and unofficial dealers. The increase in global prices will inevitably affect prices in local stores. This will make purchasing next-generation consoles even more difficult for gamers.

To mitigate the situation, Microsoft is offering a number of benefits to buyers. The company's statement outlines the following measures:

Launching programs to sell previously played consoles at a lower price;

Expanding the "Buy now, pay later" system when purchasing through the Microsoft Store;

Providing interest-free installment options for up to 12 months on partner platforms such as Amazon.

Thus, the AI race in the tech world is leading not only to more expensive software but also to the price increase of everyday devices. These steps by giants like Microsoft and Apple could become a new standard for the entire industry.