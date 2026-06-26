Highest X-class Solar Flares Expected: Strong Magnetic Storms Possible on Earth

·59·Technology
Highest X-class Solar Flares Expected: Strong Magnetic Storms Possible on Earth

The next peak of solar activity could bring significant impacts to planet Earth. According to specialists from the Institute of Applied Geophysics, strong X-class flares, the highest category, are predicted to occur on the Sun on June 26. This event is crucial not only for space researchers but also for the stability of technological systems on Earth. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Solar flares are divided into five main categories based on their radiation power: A, B, C, M, and X. Each subsequent class is ten times stronger than the previous one. The X-class is the highest and most dangerous level, characterized by a massive release of energy. Experts note that exactly such events have the potential to directly affect our planet's magnetic field.

Risks for Technological Systems and Communications

Such powerful flares are often accompanied by coronal mass ejections — massive streams of solar plasma. If this plasma cloud moves toward Earth, it can reach the upper layers of the atmosphere and cause geomagnetic storms of varying intensity. This, in turn, puts serious pressure on modern technologies.

Specifically, strong magnetic storms can cause disruptions in satellite systems, reduce the accuracy of navigation devices (GPS), and completely disable short-wave radio communications. Additionally, there is a possibility of overloads in sensitive electronic systems and power transmission networks. In regions with developing technological infrastructure, such as Uzbekistan, temporary decreases in communication quality and internet speed may be observed.

Experts note the following main areas of impact:

  • Malfunctions in satellite navigation and communication channels;
  • Voltage surges in power grids at high latitudes;
  • Temporary failure of radios and other radio communication means;
  • Health-related discomfort in people sensitive to meteorological conditions.
Currently, scientists are closely monitoring active zones on the Sun's surface. The exact strength and duration of magnetic storms will depend on the speed and direction of the plasma stream reaching Earth. Previous observations show that X-class flares can cause geomagnetic fluctuations lasting several days.

It is worth noting that such natural phenomena are an integral part of the solar cycle, and modern science is considering measures to minimize their consequences. However, since the activity expected on June 26 is predicted to be one of the highest indicators in recent months, experts recommend taking precautions.

SunMagnetic StormSpaceTechnologyAstronomy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Apple Officially Increases Prices for Certain DevicesApple Officially Increases Prices for Certain DevicesToday, 09:45SpaceX Successfully Tests New Starship EngineSpaceX Successfully Tests New Starship EngineToday, 08:25Nubia Air Pro: One of the World's Thinnest Smartphones Coming to the European MarketNubia Air Pro: One of the World's Thinnest Smartphones Coming to the European MarketToday, 07:25White House Asks OpenAI to Slow Down Release of New AI ModelWhite House Asks OpenAI to Slow Down Release of New AI ModelToday, 04:53News for Compact Smartphone Lovers: Enough Phone Introduces 5.2-Inch ModelNews for Compact Smartphone Lovers: Enough Phone Introduces 5.2-Inch ModelToday, 03:54YouTube Shorts Updated: Video Speed Controls and New InterfaceYouTube Shorts Updated: Video Speed Controls and New InterfaceToday, 03:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time