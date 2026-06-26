Highest X-class Solar Flares Expected: Strong Magnetic Storms Possible on Earth

The next peak of solar activity could bring significant impacts to planet Earth. According to specialists from the Institute of Applied Geophysics, strong X-class flares, the highest category, are predicted to occur on the Sun on June 26. This event is crucial not only for space researchers but also for the stability of technological systems on Earth. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Solar flares are divided into five main categories based on their radiation power: A, B, C, M, and X. Each subsequent class is ten times stronger than the previous one. The X-class is the highest and most dangerous level, characterized by a massive release of energy. Experts note that exactly such events have the potential to directly affect our planet's magnetic field.

Risks for Technological Systems and Communications

Such powerful flares are often accompanied by coronal mass ejections — massive streams of solar plasma. If this plasma cloud moves toward Earth, it can reach the upper layers of the atmosphere and cause geomagnetic storms of varying intensity. This, in turn, puts serious pressure on modern technologies.

Specifically, strong magnetic storms can cause disruptions in satellite systems, reduce the accuracy of navigation devices (GPS), and completely disable short-wave radio communications. Additionally, there is a possibility of overloads in sensitive electronic systems and power transmission networks. In regions with developing technological infrastructure, such as Uzbekistan, temporary decreases in communication quality and internet speed may be observed.

Experts note the following main areas of impact:

Malfunctions in satellite navigation and communication channels;

Voltage surges in power grids at high latitudes;

Temporary failure of radios and other radio communication means;

Health-related discomfort in people sensitive to meteorological conditions.

Currently, scientists are closely monitoring active zones on the Sun's surface. The exact strength and duration of magnetic storms will depend on the speed and direction of the plasma stream reaching Earth. Previous observations show that X-class flares can cause geomagnetic fluctuations lasting several days.

It is worth noting that such natural phenomena are an integral part of the solar cycle, and modern science is considering measures to minimize their consequences. However, since the activity expected on June 26 is predicted to be one of the highest indicators in recent months, experts recommend taking precautions.