Apple Officially Increases Prices for Certain Devices

·30·Technology
Apple Officially Increases Prices for Certain Devices

Apple has increased the prices of Mac, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, and Vision Pro devices in the US market. Prices for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods remain unchanged for now. The company attributed this decision to the rising cost of memory chips and other components.

According to the new pricing, the base MacBook Neo has increased from $599 to $699. The price of the MacBook Air rose from $1099 to $1299, and the MacBook Pro from $1699 to $1999.

The price of the iPad Air increased from $599 to $749, and the iPad Pro from $999 to $1199.

Other changes shown in the image:

• iMac — from $1299 to $1499

• Mac mini M4 Pro — from $1399 to $1599

• Mac Studio M4 Max — from $1999 to $2499

• Mac Studio M3 Ultra — from $3999 to $5299

• Vision Pro — from $3499 to $3699

• HomePod mini — from $99 to $129

• HomePod — from $299 to $349

• Apple TV — from $129 to $199

These prices are listed for the US market. Price changes at retail points in Uzbekistan may be reflected at different times depending on import costs, exchange rates, and seller inventory.

AppleMacBook NeoMacBook AirMacBook ProiPad AirApple TV
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