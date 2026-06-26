Honor Unveils Ultra-Durable X80 Pro Max Smartphone: 11,000 mAh Battery and Record Brightness

China's technology giant Honor has officially launched the new Honor X80 Pro Max smartphone, aimed at revolutionizing the mid-range segment. This device stands out from its competitors with unprecedented autonomy and display capabilities. The device sets new standards not only in power but also in durability. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The most prominent feature of the smartphone is its massive 11,000 mAh battery. According to ixbt.com, this capacity allows the device to livestream continuously for over 26 hours. This is a record result among modern smartphones. Additionally, the gadget supports 90 W fast charging and 27 W reverse charging technology.

Screen Technologies and Protection Level

The Honor X80 Pro Max is also ready to amaze users with its display. The 6.8-inch screen features 1.5K (1280 x 2788) resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The most striking aspect is the peak brightness, which reaches 10,000 nits. This ensures an ultra-clear image even under direct sunlight.

The device is noteworthy not only for its internal power but also for its external protection. It is protected according to the IP69K standard, meaning it is resistant not only to water and dust but also to high-pressure hot water jets. In the hot climate and dusty conditions of Uzbekistan, such a level of protection undoubtedly provides an additional advantage for users.

Technical Specifications and Warranty

The smartphone's hardware is built on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor. Depending on their needs, customers can choose from the following configurations:

from 8 GB to 12 GB of RAM;

up to 512 GB of internal storage (flash-storage);

NFC module and infrared port;

Stereo speakers and MagicOS 10.0 (based on Android 16) system.

Regarding the camera, the Honor X80 Pro Max is equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8-megapixel front camera. This ensures high-quality photos for a mid-range smartphone.

The manufacturer is so confident in the quality of its product that it offers a guarantee of free screen and battery replacement for two years for devices purchased in the Chinese market. The starting price of the device begins at approximately 290 dollars, reaching up to 410 dollars for the maximum configuration. This price-to-performance ratio significantly strengthens Honor's position in the mid-range category.