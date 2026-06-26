Fastest and Most Stable Mobile Operators on Moscow Region Highways Identified

New research results on mobile internet and voice call quality along the main highways and rural areas around the Russian capital have been released. Analysis conducted by the independent agency TelecomDaily revealed the real capabilities of the region's mobile operators. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to TelecomDaily, during test trials conducted in June 2026, experts covered nearly 800 kilometers along eight main highways of the Moscow region. The results showed that MegaFon took the lead in data transmission speed. The average download speed on this operator's network was 68.9 Mbps, which is 27 percent higher than the result of its closest competitor.

MegaFon also recorded a high result for outgoing traffic, i.e., upload speed — 22.9 Mbps. This metric is crucial for uploading videos to social networks or making video calls. However, other operators took the lead in terms of connection stability and reliability.

Connection Reliability and Signal Latency

Beeline was found to be the leader in indicators determining the continuity and quality of the connection. This operator's reliability level for loading a reference page (Kepler test) was 98.8 percent. T2 (formerly Tele2) took second place with 97.6 percent, while MegaFon ranked third with 97.4 percent. In the MTS network, this indicator was 80.4 percent.

Beeline and T2 also showed the best results in terms of signal transmission delay (ping). This metric is extremely important for online games and real-time applications. MTS and MegaFon recorded slightly lower results in this direction.

Voice Call Quality

The situation regarding traditional voice calls is as follows:

T2 provided the highest level of network availability;

Beeline showed the best results in terms of call continuity, connection speed, and speech transmission quality.

The study shows that on major highways and in suburban areas, communication quality is directly dependent on the operators' investments in infrastructure. In high-load areas like the Moscow region, maintaining a balance between speed and stability remains the primary task.

This information may also be of interest to Uzbek users, as active work is being carried out in our country to expand 4G and 5G networks along highways and improve communication quality. This competitive environment and technological solutions in the Russian market serve as a specific model for regional communication development.