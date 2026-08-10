Paris Saint-Germain Close to Completing Ferran Torres Transfer

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Paris Saint-Germain Close to Completing Ferran Torres Transfer

French club Paris Saint-Germain have taken an important step toward strengthening their attack. According to reports from Goal.com and Marca, the Parisians have reached the decisive stage of negotiations to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, with an agreement between the parties expected to be officially announced in the coming days. Goal.com reports .

The French champions have officially submitted a €50 million transfer offer to the Catalan club for the Spanish player. Negotiations between the two clubs' executives are now at the final stage, with only the green light needed to complete the deal. The player's own desire has also played an important role in accelerating the transfer.

Contract Terms and the Parties' Interests

According to sources, Ferran Torres has already reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over personal contract terms. The French club plans to give the forward an important role in its first-choice attack. The player's current contract with Barcelona runs until June 30, 2027, while the approaching expiry of the deal has helped keep the transfer fee at an acceptable level for the Parisian club.

The Catalan club is ready to sell one of its forwards to improve its financial position and rebuild the squad. Barcelona plan to use the proceeds to sign new players during the summer transfer window. PSG, meanwhile, aim to bring greater quality and tactical versatility to their attack through the transfer.

The Final Stage of the Deal

At present, only a few minor contractual details and formalities remain between the clubs. For Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer is viewed as one of the key steps toward strengthening the squad ahead of the new season. For Ferran Torres, a spell in France is expected to become a new and serious challenge in his career.

Ferran TorresParis Saint-GermainBarcelonaTransferFootball
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