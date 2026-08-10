City parking in Russian cities can now be paid through Yandex apps
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Using municipal parking services has become more convenient for car owners in fifteen major Russian cities. According to ixbt.com, drivers can now quickly pay for parking through Yandex Go and Yandex Zapravki apps. Ixbt.com reports .
The new feature is designed to simplify motorists’ daily journeys by reducing the time needed to find parking and enabling digital payments. The service is now fully available in fifteen Russian cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod and Novosibirsk.
App interface and map featuresTo use the relevant service, users only need to open the dedicated section. Yandex Zapravki places this section on the home screen, while in the Yandex Go app, it can be found in the “Zapravki” section.
The app’s interactive map marks parking zones in different colors according to their prices. This lets drivers see parking costs immediately and choose the most suitable location based on their budget.
Payment process and additional featuresThe parking reservation process has been simplified, and drivers only need to complete the following steps:
- Enter the vehicle’s license plate number
- Set the parking duration
- Pay using a bank card linked to the app
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