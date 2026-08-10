City parking in Russian cities can now be paid through Yandex apps

Using municipal parking services has become more convenient for car owners in fifteen major Russian cities. According to ixbt.com, drivers can now quickly pay for parking through Yandex Go and Yandex Zapravki apps. Ixbt.com reports .

The new feature is designed to simplify motorists’ daily journeys by reducing the time needed to find parking and enabling digital payments. The service is now fully available in fifteen Russian cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod and Novosibirsk.

App interface and map features

To use the relevant service, users only need to open the dedicated section.places this section on the home screen, while in theapp, it can be found in the “Zapravki” section.

The app’s interactive map marks parking zones in different colors according to their prices. This lets drivers see parking costs immediately and choose the most suitable location based on their budget.

Payment process and additional features

The parking reservation process has been simplified, and drivers only need to complete the following steps:

Enter the vehicle’s license plate number

Set the parking duration

Pay using a bank card linked to the app

When necessary, users can extend their parking time or end it early. Company representatives also said that theservice includes an interactive map of fuel stations, helping drivers find the infrastructure they need more quickly while on the road.