Jeremie Boga Praises Kerim Alajbegovic’s Talent

Juventus Turin forward Jeremie Boga shared his thoughts on the playing style and on-field movements of the club’s new signing, Kerim Alajbegovic. GOAL.com reported this. Goal.com reported this.

The Juventus player gave an interview to Sky ahead of the friendly against Palermo in Perth, Australia. During the conversation, particular attention was paid to the young talent, one of the club’s latest signings.

Getting Acquainted Through YouTube

Boga said he actively follows social media and video platforms and had already been aware of his new teammate’s abilities. He explained that online clips had allowed him to become familiar with Alajbegovic’s technique and skills in advance.

“I am someone who watches a lot of match videos, so I already knew him. I had seen some of his skills on YouTube,” said Jeremie Boga.

A Quality That Was Expected

The French footballer praised his young teammate’s game, stressing that his unpredictable movements on the pitch could greatly benefit the team. In Boga’s view, creative footballers of this kind are essential to any club today.

“I really like this type of player because he can make highly unexpected moves. He is capable of doing things others cannot. I think this is a quality we have been missing and exactly what we need,” the forward added.

These comments show how positive the atmosphere is within the Turin side during pre-season and how quickly the new arrivals are adapting to the team.