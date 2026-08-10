Julian Alvarez Returns to Atlético and Completes Medical Examination

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Julian Alvarez Returns to Atlético and Completes Medical Examination

Atlético Madrid forward Julian Alvarez returned to the team after his summer break and began preparations for the new season. According to Goal.com, the Argentine star underwent a mandatory medical examination early Monday morning at the High-Performance Sports Medicine Center of Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria University Hospital. The team led by Diego Simeone is gradually returning to full strength. As Goal.com reports .

Alongside Julian Alvarez, other international players have also joined training. Alex Baena and Marcos Llorente, who had been on holiday after the latest major tournaments, also underwent medical examinations. They completed special stress tests and fitness assessments to restore their physical condition ahead of the new season.

Squad Changes and New Players

At the Metropolitano Stadium, goalkeeper Juan Musso and players such as Alejandro Grimaldo, Giuliano Simeone, Marc Pubill and Alexander Sorloth are also stepping up their activity. Due to international fixtures and breaks, players are returning to the squad in stages. Therefore, at the training base in Majadahonda, each player is following an individual program to reach optimal fitness without risking injury.

Meanwhile, activity in the transfer market has not escaped the club's attention. Matteo Ruggeri missed training as he is close to joining Premier League club Aston Villa. Nahuel Molina was also seen at the club's training base, although he is expected to join Roma in the coming days.

The Situation Surrounding the Forward's Future

During the summer break, transfer rumors about Julian Alvarez's future continued to circulate. According to Goal.com, several of Europe's top clubs are interested in the player. Although the forward reportedly wants to join Barcelona, Atlético's management has no intention of selling him to one of its main rivals.

Club officials would prefer to keep the 2022 World Cup winner in Madrid or would only consider offers from foreign clubs such as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. In any case, Diego Simeone's team is continuing its preparations for the upcoming matches with determination, and all attention is focused on results on the pitch.

Julian AlvarezAtlético MadridDiego SimeoneLa LigaTransfers
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