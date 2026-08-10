Long March 7A Rocket Crashes in China

China’s space program has recorded another serious setback this year. According to Ixbt.com, a Long March 7A launch vehicle launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the south of the country exploded within the first minutes of the flight. The incident is being viewed as a significant event that could undermine the stability of the national space sector in recent months. Ixbt.com reports .

According to reports, the tragedy occurred just 1 minute and 25 seconds after the rocket lifted off. Since the failure happened while the launch vehicle’s first stage was operating at full intensity, the spacecraft completely lost its trajectory and was unable to complete its mission. As a result, the payload could not be placed into its intended orbit.

Payload Kept Secret

No official information has yet been released about the mission the crashed rocket was supposed to perform or what it was carrying. Experts and analysts speculate that the space mission may have been intended for military purposes. However, these assumptions are not currently supported by any confirmed evidence.

China usually provides only limited information about failed launches of this kind and their causes. Therefore, the exact technical reasons for the crash have not yet been disclosed to the public, forcing experts to draw conclusions based only on the available telemetry data.

Fourth Accident in 2026

This unfortunate incident was China’s fourth failed attempt in the space industry this year. It may indicate that certain systemic problems have emerged in the country’s program, which is considered one of the world’s leading space programs.

It should be recalled that the last major accident before this incident occurred in April this year. These consecutive failures will undoubtedly force Chinese specialists to take another serious look at the safety and reliability of rocket technology.