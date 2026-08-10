Ceva Logistics hit by cyberattack affecting networks worldwide

Ceva Logistics, one of the world’s leading transportation and logistics giants, has become the target of a cyberattack. According to TechCrunch, the cybersecurity incident seriously affected the operations of at least eight warehouses in Europe, causing disruptions to freight transport across the continent. The incident affected not only the company’s internal systems but also customers of numerous major retail chains, financial institutions and even gaming giants that use its services. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to industry publication FreightWaves, the cyberattack began on July 29 this year. Headquartered in France, Ceva operates more than 1,000 warehouses worldwide and plays a key role in delivering products from major manufacturers directly to consumers’ homes. The disruption to the services of this giant, which generated $18.3 billion in revenue in 2025, once again highlighted the serious vulnerabilities in the global supply chain.

Data breach caused by the cyberattack

The attack on Ceva Logistics’ systems not only delayed logistics operations but also led to the theft of large volumes of personal data. Several partner companies that use Ceva’s services confirmed that their customers’ personal information had fallen into the hands of hackers. The attackers managed to obtain customers’ names, home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses used to process orders.

In recent years, transportation and logistics giants have increasingly become prime targets for cybercriminals. Criminals aim to control the flow of real-world goods by gaining access to cargo and containers in warehouses. The incident involving Ceva has highlighted how important it is to strengthen cybersecurity across freight transportation networks.

Damage inflicted on global companies

As a result of the incident, Dutch online retail giant Bol announced on its website that hackers had accessed the systems of its warehouse partner, Ceva, and warned customers. The company said the data breach could cause order delays and the cancellation of some purchases. Another Dutch luxury department store, De Bijenkorf, also confirmed similar problems and longer delivery times through local media.

The cyberattack was also much broader in scope and affected companies in other sectors:

The famous Dutch football club Ajax

Banking giant ING

Eyewear brand Ace & Tate

Video game giant Valve

Valve, one of the giants of the video game industry, said in a message to its customers that it learned on August 7 that data had been stolen from Ceva’s systems. According to a message posted on Reddit, the personal data of customers who had purchased Steam hardware was at risk. Many buyers were affected because Ceva had been storing customers’ delivery data for 90 days after an order was placed.

Valve representative Doug Lombardi did not respond to a request for comment on the incident. The affected companies and security experts are currently taking swift measures to mitigate the consequences of the cyberattack and protect customers.