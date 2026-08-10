First Competing App Catalog Appears in Google Play Store

The alternative marketplace Aptoide, specializing in mobile games, has launched in the official Google Play app store in the United States. Android users can now download the alternative platform directly through the official store without turning to third-party sources or relying on services preinstalled by device manufacturers. According to ixbt.com the report says.

According to ixbt.com, these changes resulted from a lengthy legal dispute between Google and Epic Games. In 2024, a court ordered Google to open the Play Store platform to other competing app stores.

After the parties failed to reach an agreement during subsequent appeals and discussions, this opened a legal path for alternative app catalogs to be listed directly in the Google Play Store. A new phase of competition has therefore begun in the mobile app market.

Distribution Opportunities for Alternative Stores

Previously, third-party stores on Android could only be installed manually or obtained with specific devices, such as Samsung smartphones that include the Galaxy Store. The new mechanism makes these services significantly easier for users to access.

For now, Aptoide is available only to Google Play users in the United States, while manual installation remains possible in other countries. However, other major platforms are expected to appear here in the future.

Epic Games Store

Amazon Appstore

Galaxy Store

Experts believe that other popular alternative stores could gradually join the list. Google previously announced a program to register third-party stores internationally, but the process has not yet been fully launched outside the United States.