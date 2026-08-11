Inter Reopen Djed Spence Transfer Pursuit

Inter Milan have changed their transfer strategy in their search for a wing-back and have once again turned their attention to Tottenham defender Djed Spence. According to Sky Sports, the Serie A giants have been forced to reconsider their plans after serious difficulties in the pursuit of Moussa Diaby. Goal.com reports .

The Nerazzurri had previously made signing the attack-minded French winger Moussa Diaby their main priority. However, negotiations for the player, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, have reached an impasse because of the financial gap between the two clubs. As a result, Inter have been forced to explore other options.

Spence Transfer and Tottenham’s Demands

Djed Spence had already been on Inter’s radar at the start of the summer, but the club had focused more on strengthening its attack. The 23-year-old Englishman has now become the leading candidate to solve the problem at right-back.

However, Tottenham are not willing to let the player leave on the cheap. The London club are demanding £30 million for their defender, excluding bonuses. Spence having three years left on his contract, along with Tottenham’s option to extend it by another year, is further strengthening the club’s position in negotiations.

According to Italian media reports, the deal could be structured at £30 million plus a further £5 million in performance-related bonuses.

English Clubs Also Interested

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the race for Djed Spence is not limited to Inter. The player’s representatives are also offering his services to other top English clubs.

In particular, Liverpool and Manchester United are also considering options to strengthen their defenses, while the player’s versatility—he can operate on both the right and left flanks—has not gone unnoticed.