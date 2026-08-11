Inter Reopen Djed Spence Transfer Pursuit

·47·Sport
Inter Reopen Djed Spence Transfer Pursuit

Inter Milan have changed their transfer strategy in their search for a wing-back and have once again turned their attention to Tottenham defender Djed Spence. According to Sky Sports, the Serie A giants have been forced to reconsider their plans after serious difficulties in the pursuit of Moussa Diaby. Goal.com reports .

The Nerazzurri had previously made signing the attack-minded French winger Moussa Diaby their main priority. However, negotiations for the player, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, have reached an impasse because of the financial gap between the two clubs. As a result, Inter have been forced to explore other options.

Spence Transfer and Tottenham’s Demands

Djed Spence had already been on Inter’s radar at the start of the summer, but the club had focused more on strengthening its attack. The 23-year-old Englishman has now become the leading candidate to solve the problem at right-back.

However, Tottenham are not willing to let the player leave on the cheap. The London club are demanding £30 million for their defender, excluding bonuses. Spence having three years left on his contract, along with Tottenham’s option to extend it by another year, is further strengthening the club’s position in negotiations.

According to Italian media reports, the deal could be structured at £30 million plus a further £5 million in performance-related bonuses.

English Clubs Also Interested

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the race for Djed Spence is not limited to Inter. The player’s representatives are also offering his services to other top English clubs.

In particular, Liverpool and Manchester United are also considering options to strengthen their defenses, while the player’s versatility—he can operate on both the right and left flanks—has not gone unnoticed.

Inter MilanDjed SpenceTottenham HotspurTransfersSerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ronald Araújo Joins Liverpool from Barcelona and Shares Luis Suárez’s AdviceRonald Araújo Joins Liverpool from Barcelona and Shares Luis Suárez’s AdviceToday, 02:40Barcelona Could Beat Real Madrid to Rodri TransferBarcelona Could Beat Real Madrid to Rodri TransferToday, 02:34Micky van de Ven Signs New Contract with TottenhamMicky van de Ven Signs New Contract with TottenhamToday, 02:18Endrick clarifies his future: The Brazilian will stay at Real MadridEndrick clarifies his future: The Brazilian will stay at Real MadridToday, 01:32English League Cup: Chelsea to Face Luton TownEnglish League Cup: Chelsea to Face Luton TownToday, 00:58Viktor Gyökeres’ Future: Niko Kovač Backs the StrikerViktor Gyökeres’ Future: Niko Kovač Backs the StrikerToday, 00:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)