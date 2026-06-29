TIDAL Bans Monetization of AI-Generated Music

·36·Technology
TIDAL Bans Monetization of AI-Generated Music

The music streaming market is becoming a battlefield between technological revolution and copyright. The popular TIDAL platform has announced drastic measures against compositions created entirely with artificial intelligence (AI). According to the new policy, such tracks will no longer be monetized on the platform, meaning their creators cannot earn revenue from listeners. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

TIDAL management explained this decision as a desire to "protect natural creativity." The company's Executive Vice President, Tony Gervino, noted that many users have expressed their dislike for listening to AI-generated products. Consequently, the platform will not only limit earnings but also launch a system to automatically delete AI tracks that mimic famous artists.

Creators' Rights and Technological Barriers

Under the new rules, music created 100% by AI will be marked with a special "AI" label. This allows listeners to clearly know the origin of the content. Most importantly, such tracks cannot collect royalties and will be deprived of direct-to-fan sales functions. This measure is aimed at protecting the earnings of "live" artists on the platform.

According to ixbt.com, TIDAL is not alone in this. Previously, giants like Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer also announced their strategies against the AI flood. For example, the Deezer platform revealed that nearly 44% of new music uploaded daily is an AI product. This figure shows how serious the problem in the field is.

General Industry Trend

Currently, major streaming services approach AI music differently:

  • Spotify: Has implemented a system for filtering spam content and specially marking AI-generated music.
  • Apple Music: Uses a labeling method to ensure content transparency.
  • Deezer: Is completely removing AI tracks from recommendations and editorial playlists.
The demonetization method used by TIDAL is considered one of the strictest measures in the industry. According to experts, if content creators cannot make money using AI, the flow of low-quality and artificial music filling the platforms may decrease significantly.

This news is also of great importance for Uzbek creators and listeners. Such policies of global platforms will increase the competitiveness of local artists' original works and strengthen the protection of intellectual property. TIDAL plans to fully implement these new regulations starting July 15, 2026.

Company representatives call this document a "living document," meaning the rules may be further refined as technologies evolve. The main goal is not to oppose technological progress, but to preserve the value of art created with human labor and emotion.

TIDALArtificial IntelligenceMusicTechnologyMonetization
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