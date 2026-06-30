X Platform Introduces New Opportunities for AI Tools

·24·Technology
X Platform Introduces New Opportunities for AI Tools

X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, has significantly simplified access to its database for AI assistants and developers. The company announced the launch of a dedicated server based on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard. This update allows AI applications such as Claude, Cursor, and Grok Build to utilize real-time data from the X platform. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

MCP is an open standard that defines how AI models communicate with external services and tools. Previously, developers had to create their own servers, host them, and manage complex authentication processes to integrate their AI bots with X. Now, the X platform provides this infrastructure itself, which helps specialists save time.

AI and Data Exchange

According to ixbt.com, the new system allows users to connect AI tools directly to the platform using their account credentials. This means it will be much easier for AI assistants to search for posts, study user data, and analyze trending conversations. This step is a strategic move to transform the X platform from just a social network into a global data and analytical resource center.

Welcome to a new era of collaboration: with this initiative, X joins the ranks of tech giants such as GitHub, Slack, Notion, Stripe, and Salesforce. These companies have already launched their official MCP servers, contributing to the development of the AI ecosystem. This also opens new opportunities for developers in Uzbekistan, as creating AI bots that analyze global trends has become much simpler.

Spam and Security Issues

However, the simplification of the connection process has also raised concerns about an increase in automated spam posts on the platform. Nevertheless, X management emphasizes that the platform's API rules remain in effect. The company regularly updates its system for detecting and blocking suspicious activity.

As a reminder, earlier this year, the X platform updated its API v2 system and strengthened measures against AI-generated spam. Additionally, posting prices were increased: currently, publishing a simple post costs 0.015 dollars, and a post with a link costs 0.20 dollars. These measures are aimed at protecting the platform from bots and low-quality content.

In conclusion, the launch of the MCP server by the X platform helps integrate AI technologies more deeply into daily life and business processes. AI tools will now be able to use data from X, one of the fastest information streams in the world, more effectively.

XArtificial IntelligenceElon MuskTechnologyAPI
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