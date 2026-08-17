Xiaomi Introduces New Mijia Smart Fish Tank 2 Pro Aquarium

Xiaomi has expanded its smart home ecosystem with a new device: the Mijia Smart Fish Tank 2 Pro aquarium, designed to make fishkeeping easier. According to Ixbt.com, the gadget is intended for users who want to care for fish at home but lack time for regular, complex maintenance. It combines water purification, automatic feeding and temperature control systems. Ixbt.com reports this.

One of the key innovations is the advanced water circulation system. The flow passes through several stages of filtration elements, gradually removing impurities. The biological filter features a U-shaped channel that ensures longer contact between the water and beneficial bacteria, while multilayer filters effectively trap leftover food and waste.

Technical Features and Smart Control

The aquarium is equipped with a reliable brushless motor pump and a 5-watt intelligent expansion port for connecting additional accessories, including an ultraviolet lamp or heater. A color 1.47-inch LCD screen on the body displays the water temperature, equipment status and important alerts.

The automatic feeder supports both manual and smart modes. Through the Mi Home app, users can feed fish remotely, adjust pump operation and continuously monitor water parameters. The system can also be controlled through the Xiao Ai voice assistant and automatically switches off the equipment when the lid is opened.

Durability and Pricing

Safety and convenience were also given special attention during development. The aquarium is made of high-quality transparent glass and helps prevent fish from jumping out. It also features a ventilation system that prevents the glass from fogging up. In emergencies caused by power outages, the device can operate from an external USB power bank.

In the Chinese market, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Fish Tank 2 Pro is being offered for 599 yuan during the presale period. Sales are scheduled to begin on August 24 this year through a crowdfunding platform.