China Unveils 800-Passenger Flying-Wing Project

·17·Technology
China Unveils 800-Passenger Flying-Wing Project

Chinese researchers have presented an aerodynamic model of a promising flying-wing passenger aircraft that could carry more than 800 passengers in the future. According to Ixbt.com, the project could become one of the most ambitious areas of the country’s program to develop large civil aircraft. Ixbt.com reports .

Unlike conventional airliners, the new aircraft does not have clearly separated fuselage, wings and tail sections; instead, it consists of a single broad blended body. The new aircraft is expected to be approximately 85 meters wide and 43 meters long. These dimensions make it comparable to well-known examples of military technology.

Technical Specifications and Comparisons

The aircraft being designed by Chinese specialists will have a wingspan approximately 1.6 times greater than that of the American B-2 Spirit strategic bomber. In terms of passenger capacity, it would also significantly surpass the Airbus A380, currently the largest mass-produced passenger aircraft. The Airbus A380 can typically accommodate up to 555 passengers, while the new Chinese concept is designed for more than 800 people.

The project is being led by China’s CARDC aerodynamics research and development center. The national institute previously took an active role in major domestic programs, including the COMAC C919 passenger aircraft and the Y-20 transport aircraft. According to specialists, the main advantage of the flying-wing configuration is its high aerodynamic efficiency.

Engineering Challenges and Infrastructure

In conventional airliners, much of the fuselage only creates aerodynamic drag. In the new configuration, the entire surface contributes to generating lift, theoretically making it possible to reduce fuel consumption when carrying large numbers of passengers. Nevertheless, developing a civil aircraft with this shape presents a range of complex engineering challenges.

These include rethinking the emergency evacuation of hundreds of people, pressurizing the enormous body, ensuring controllability and maintaining passenger comfort. In addition, the 85-meter width exceeds the 80-meter standard limit of the ICAO Code F aerodrome classification. This could require airport infrastructure to be modified in the future.

China’s civil aviation programs are currently expanding rapidly. In addition to the C919 airliner in production, China is developing the 280-seat wide-body C929, which is expected to make its first flight around 2030. A C949 supersonic passenger airliner concept is also being developed, drawing on technologies from the NASA X-59 experimental aircraft.

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