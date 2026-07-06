Donald Trump Memecoins Crash: Investors Lose $3.8 Billion

·26·Technology
Donald Trump Memecoins Crash: Investors Lose $3.8 Billion

The hype surrounding cryptocurrency projects promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump has ended in significant financial losses for investors. According to data from the analytics firm Nansen, nearly 1 million people who purchased the $TRUMP memecoin have collectively lost $3.8 billion. This situation underscores the high risks inherent in the digital asset market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Nansen analysts, having examined public blockchain transactions, determined that by the end of June, 988,905 accounts had suffered losses. This figure means that two out of every three investors who bought the $TRUMP token lost their investment. The results of this analysis were published by The New York Times.

Sharp Price Decline and Market Situation

The price of the digital asset has almost completely depreciated from its all-time high. According to data, while the $TRUMP token once rose to $75.35, its value as of last Sunday was $1.69. This indicates a 98% drop in the asset's value.

Recall that Donald Trump announced this memecoin three days before his 2025 inauguration. He also co-founded the crypto startup World Liberty Financial with his sons. However, the $WLFI coin within this project has also significantly depreciated and failed to meet investor expectations.

Presidential Earnings and Regulatory Issues

Interestingly, while ordinary investors are suffering losses, Donald Trump himself has profited significantly from this sector. According to a recently released financial report, the president earned $636 million through memecoins. This accounts for nearly half of his $1.4 billion total income from the crypto industry last year.

Under the current administration, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that it will not regulate memecoins as securities. Additionally, several lawsuits filed against various cryptocurrency companies have been dropped. A White House spokesperson stated in an interview with the NYT: “President Trump has proudly made the U.S. the crypto capital of the world.”

Such cases should serve as an important lesson for investors. Experts recommend being cautious when investing in highly volatile assets like memecoins and advise against making decisions based solely on the names of celebrities. Such sharp market fluctuations demonstrate the critical importance of security and analysis in the digital economy.

TrumpCryptocurrencyMemecoinNansenBlockchain
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A Giant Underground Network: Scientists Map 110 Quadrillion Kilometers of FungiA Giant Underground Network: Scientists Map 110 Quadrillion Kilometers of FungiToday, 01:54Toyota to Start Production of Flying Taxis: Japanese Giant Conquers the SkiesToyota to Start Production of Flying Taxis: Japanese Giant Conquers the SkiesToday, 01:29A New Era in Space Exploration: Ultra-Black Coating Created for SatellitesA New Era in Space Exploration: Ultra-Black Coating Created for SatellitesYesterday, 23:55Bending Spoons: Owners of AOL and Vimeo Go Public on NasdaqBending Spoons: Owners of AOL and Vimeo Go Public on NasdaqYesterday, 23:52Samsung shifts strategy: Exynos 2700 processor prioritizes AI over raw speedSamsung shifts strategy: Exynos 2700 processor prioritizes AI over raw speedYesterday, 23:245 Modern Gadgets to Boost Productivity: Upgrade Your Desk to a Professional Level5 Modern Gadgets to Boost Productivity: Upgrade Your Desk to a Professional LevelYesterday, 22:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created