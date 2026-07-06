Donald Trump Memecoins Crash: Investors Lose $3.8 Billion

The hype surrounding cryptocurrency projects promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump has ended in significant financial losses for investors. According to data from the analytics firm Nansen, nearly 1 million people who purchased the $TRUMP memecoin have collectively lost $3.8 billion. This situation underscores the high risks inherent in the digital asset market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Nansen analysts, having examined public blockchain transactions, determined that by the end of June, 988,905 accounts had suffered losses. This figure means that two out of every three investors who bought the $TRUMP token lost their investment. The results of this analysis were published by The New York Times.

Sharp Price Decline and Market Situation

The price of the digital asset has almost completely depreciated from its all-time high. According to data, while the $TRUMP token once rose to $75.35, its value as of last Sunday was $1.69. This indicates a 98% drop in the asset's value.

Recall that Donald Trump announced this memecoin three days before his 2025 inauguration. He also co-founded the crypto startup World Liberty Financial with his sons. However, the $WLFI coin within this project has also significantly depreciated and failed to meet investor expectations.

Presidential Earnings and Regulatory Issues

Interestingly, while ordinary investors are suffering losses, Donald Trump himself has profited significantly from this sector. According to a recently released financial report, the president earned $636 million through memecoins. This accounts for nearly half of his $1.4 billion total income from the crypto industry last year.

Under the current administration, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that it will not regulate memecoins as securities. Additionally, several lawsuits filed against various cryptocurrency companies have been dropped. A White House spokesperson stated in an interview with the NYT: “President Trump has proudly made the U.S. the crypto capital of the world.”

Such cases should serve as an important lesson for investors. Experts recommend being cautious when investing in highly volatile assets like memecoins and advise against making decisions based solely on the names of celebrities. Such sharp market fluctuations demonstrate the critical importance of security and analysis in the digital economy.