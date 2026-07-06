China Aims to Revolutionize Space: Catching the Long March 10B Rocket with a Giant Net

·0·Technology
China Aims to Revolutionize Space: Catching the Long March 10B Rocket with a Giant Net

China is taking a new, highly unusual step in space exploration and reusable rocket technology. Experts in the country are preparing for the maiden flight of the reusable Long March 10B launch vehicle. The main feature of this mission is the technology of catching the rocket's first stage at sea using a giant net. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to Chinese media, the launch window is expected to open from July 10-13 at the Wenchang Commercial Spaceport. This test is a novelty for global astronautics and differs fundamentally from the vertical landing method used by SpaceX. If the experiment is successful, China will possess one of the simplest and most cost-effective methods for rocket recovery.

The giant sea net and the Navigator ship

A special ship named Navigator will be involved in catching the returning rocket stage. It is a massive sea platform with a capacity of 25,000 tons, equipped with a dynamic positioning system. Special mechanisms and a large-scale net installed on the ship are designed to catch the descending part of the rocket while it is still in the air.

Engineers believe this method eliminates the need for complex landing legs, which add extra weight to the rocket's body. The process concludes once a special hook installed on the rocket body lands in the ship's net. This not only increases the rocket's payload capacity but also slightly eases the high-precision requirements of the landing process.

Technical capabilities of the Long March 10B

The Long March 10B rocket is a two-stage vehicle developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology. It serves primarily for commercial purposes—launching satellites into low Earth orbit and for deep space missions. This model also serves as an important testbed for China's future lunar program.

  • The rocket uses modern YF-100K engines;
  • The second stage runs on a liquid oxygen and methane fuel pair;
  • The system is fully adapted for multiple use;
  • The sea-catching technology extends the service life of the rocket.
The success of these tests will not only strengthen China's position in space but could also set a new standard for rocket recovery in the global space industry. While leading companies worldwide are focusing on landing rockets on platforms, Beijing's "mid-air catch" strategy is expected to be much more economically efficient.

Experts note that the Long March 10B flight is a crucial part of China's long-term plans, not only in commercial astronautics but also for landing humans on the Moon. This historic event, taking place in mid-July, will be the center of attention for space enthusiasts and experts around the world.

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