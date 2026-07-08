Apple and Broadcom sign major deal to manufacture wireless chips in the USA

·22·Technology
Apple and Broadcom sign major deal to manufacture wireless chips in the USA

Technology giant Apple has signed a new multi-billion dollar partnership agreement with Broadcom. Under this contract, more than 15 billion custom wireless chips for Apple products will be designed and manufactured directly in the USA. This move is part of the company's strategy to diversify its supply chain and support domestic manufacturing. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The total value of the deal exceeds $30 billion and is planned for several years. This alliance with Broadcom will help improve 5G radio frequency components and other wireless connectivity modules in Apple devices. According to ixbt.com, as part of this project, Apple will invest $1.5 billion directly to expand Broadcom's factory in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Massive investments in the US economy

This partnership is part of Apple's broad commitment to invest $600 billion in the US economy over the next four years. It is worth noting that such massive obligations were originally formed under political pressure. In particular, after threats of high tariffs during the Trump administration for not moving iPhone production to the US, the company focused on strengthening ties with local manufacturers.

Although the assembly process of iPhone smartphones remains abroad (mainly in China and India), Apple is trying to maintain political and economic balance by bringing the production of key components back to the US. The partnership with Broadcom guarantees not only technological superiority but also the creation of new jobs within the country.

New jobs and technological prospects

According to Apple's statement, this project with Broadcom will create hundreds of new jobs in the USA. While this number may not seem large for a $30 billion project, it is a significant opportunity for specialists in the high-tech engineering field. The factory in Fort Collins will now become a key hub for supplying vital chips for the Apple ecosystem.

For consumers, this news means that the connection quality of future iPhone and iPad models will further improve. The 5G and Wi-Fi chips developed by Broadcom are expected to meet the highest standards in terms of energy efficiency and data transfer speeds. Also, such major contracts ensure the uninterrupted supply of Apple products amid the global chip crisis.

In conclusion, this alliance between Apple and Broadcom is aimed at increasing the technological independence of the USA. By strengthening ties with its most important hardware supplier, Apple aims to maintain its competitive advantage.

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