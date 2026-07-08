Vermilion Cliffs Ventures allocates $25 million for AI and security startups

While funds led by female investors remain a minority in the venture capital market, the number of professionals establishing their position in this field is growing. Ashley Smith, founder of Vermilion Cliffs Ventures, announced the closing of her second investment fund worth $25 million. These funds will primarily support startups creating AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, and dev tools. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, Ashley Smith managed to raise this capital in just four months. Notably, the majority of the investment was provided by existing investors who participated in the first fund. This indicates high market confidence in young and specialized venture funds.

Focus on technical founders

Under its new Fund II, Vermilion Cliffs Ventures plans to write checks averaging between $500,000 and $1 million per project. The goal is to invest in at least 25 companies over the next two and a half years. The fund has already managed to finance six promising startups.

Ashley Smith's experience is crucial in this regard. Prior to her career as an investor, she worked in marketing at tech giants such as Twilio, Facebook, GitHub, and GitLab. According to her, while many technical founders know how to build products, they face challenges in bringing them to market and selling them.

Strategy for avoiding mistakes

Ms. Smith emphasizes that selling products to developers and security professionals is a uniquely complex discipline. Often, startup founders learn this process through trial and error, at the cost of time and money—the so-called "expensive lessons." Vermilion Cliffs Ventures helps them bypass these mistakes through its own expertise.

The fund's first stage (Fund I) totaled $13 million and was invested in 35 companies, including the cybersecurity firm Keycard and the AI infrastructure project CopilotKit. The new fund will continue the previous successful strategy on a larger scale.

For the rapidly developing IT ecosystem and startup environment in Uzbekistan, the activities of such specialized funds are of great importance. AI and cybersecurity are at the center of today's global technological race, demonstrating the relevance of the path chosen by funds like Vermilion Cliffs Ventures.