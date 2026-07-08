Women's Football Transfer of the Year: Alexia Putellas Joins London City Lionesses

·1·Sport
Women's Football Transfer of the Year: Alexia Putellas Joins London City Lionesses

A true sensation has occurred in the world of women's football: two-time Ballon d'Or winner and legendary midfielder Alexia Putellas will continue her career in England. The Spanish star, who parted ways with Barcelona, has signed with London City Lionesses. This transfer is considered one of the most significant deals not only in the club's history but in the entire history of women's football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Putellas joined the London club as a free agent. The decision of the player, who won dozens of trophies with Barcelona and became a global icon, came as a surprise to many. Her transfer is expected to significantly shift the balance of power in European football.

A New Project and Grand Ambitions

Since being acquired by entrepreneur Michele Kang in recent years, London City Lionesses has been undergoing a radical transformation. Putellas' arrival signals the club's intent to dominate not only in the English domestic league but also on the international stage. The player will take on a leadership role in her new team.

Speaking about her new club, Putellas highlighted the uniqueness of the project: "I am very happy to be opening a new chapter with London City Lionesses. I really liked the club's ambition as an independent project dedicated solely to women's football. We will fight for trophies on the pitch and work to discover young talent off it," the Spanish star noted.

Historical Results and New Milestones

Alexia Putellas' list of achievements is impressively rich. Her key honors include:

  • Two-time Ballon d'Or winner;
  • Four-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner;
  • 10-time Spanish champion;
  • World Champion (with the Spain national team).
According to club owner Michele Kang, this transfer is not just about signing a new player, but a bold statement about the future of the sport. Kang, who bought the club in 2023, quickly built a modern training center specifically for women and led the team to the top division.

London City Lionesses managed to secure a spot in the top six in their debut season. Now, the addition of an experienced, winning-mentality player like Putellas makes the team one of the main favorites for the Women's Super League (WSL). This will undoubtedly increase commercial opportunities and fan interest in British football.

Alexia PutellasLondon City LionessesBarcelonaWomen's FootballTransfer
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