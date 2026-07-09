Conflict between Truecaller and Indian Regulator: Who benefits from the fight against spam?

·38·Technology
Conflict between Truecaller and Indian Regulator: Who benefits from the fight against spam?

The world-renowned service Truecaller has entered into an open conflict with the local telecommunications regulator (TRAI) in India, its largest market. The company's management claims that new regulations in the country are making it difficult to protect consumers from unwanted calls and are opening the door for scammers. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala sharply criticized the TRAI organization on his X social network page. According to him, the regulator has prohibited the Truecaller app from displaying information about calls coming from special 1400 and 1600 series numbers. This reduces user trust and harms the business calling system.

The dispute began with a new procedure introduced in 2024. According to it, the Indian government allocated the 1400 series for telemarketing (advertising) and the 1600 series for service and transaction notifications. The regulator believed that such a system should help users distinguish official business calls from scammers.

The truth behind the numbers

However, Truecaller's data shows the opposite of what was expected. According to Rishit Jhunjhunwala, users have stopped trusting these special series numbers. Over the last eight months, Truecaller users have left 81% of calls from the 1400 series and 79% of calls from the 1600 series unanswered.

Furthermore, during this period, these two series of numbers were manually blocked by users 74 million times. In particular, blocking cases for 1600 series numbers have tripled since October of last year. Since Truecaller could not directly label these numbers as "spam," it was forced to introduce a "Frequently Blocked" label to warn users.

The escalation of the situation was triggered by a report from The Economic Times. According to it, the TRAI government has requested the authority to take action against apps like Truecaller, Hiya, and Whoscall. The regulator considers it illegal for these apps to label official business numbers as "spam."

Market importance and future steps

India is considered a vital strategic region for Truecaller. The company has 500 million active users worldwide, with more than 350 million of them in India. That is why the company is reacting sharply to any restrictions in this market.

Company head Rishit Jhunjhunwala stated in his statement that Truecaller is ready to provide all internal data to the Indian Ministry of Information Technology. He emphasized that any regulatory decision should be based on concrete evidence and real user experience, not on mere assumptions.

So far, the Indian government and the regulator have not officially responded to the open objections of Truecaller's management. According to ixbt.com, this dispute could affect not only India but also the principles of personal data protection and the operation of digital security apps worldwide.

TruecallerIndiaTechnologySpamSecurity
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