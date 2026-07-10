Kylian Mbappe injured: Update on the France captain's condition

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Kylian Mbappe injured: Update on the France captain's condition

France head coach Didier Deschamps has clarified concerns regarding team captain Kylian Mbappe following the World Cup quarter-final match against Morocco. The Real Madrid forward's forced substitution late in the game had raised serious questions among fans and experts. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the match held in Boston, France secured a 2-0 victory to clinch a spot in the semi-finals. Although Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty in the first half, he managed to open the scoring in the 60th minute. Ousmane Dembele later extended the lead. However, the joy of victory was slightly dampened when Mbappe was substituted in the 77th minute with an ice pack on his right ankle.

Didier Deschamps' official statement

Speaking to journalists after the match, Didier Deschamps provided detailed information about the captain's physical condition. According to Goal.com, the coach described the substitution as a precautionary measure. Deschamps stated that Kylian Mbappe felt some pain in his ankle, and the coaching staff decided to protect him ahead of the semi-final.

"Kylian had a minor issue with his ankle; he said he was feeling pain. Also, Manu Kone took a knock to his knee and suffered a muscle cramp. However, Warren Zaire-Emery made a very good impression after coming off the bench. At this stage, every player must be ready for any situation," emphasized the 2018 World Cup-winning expert.

Third consecutive semi-final

With this victory, the France national team has reached the World Cup semi-finals for the third consecutive time. Deschamps considers this result a natural and logical progression. In his view, the presence of high-level performers in the squad is the main factor for success. Although missing a penalty and squandering other chances made the game difficult, the team achieved its goal.

The French are currently in the recovery phase and awaiting their semi-final opponent. In the next round, they will face the winner of the Spain vs. Belgium tie. The main task for Deschamps' team is to stay focused and push toward the tournament's ultimate goal.

This victory undoubtedly brings great emotions to the people of France. According to the coach, the players feel the passion from their homeland and are ready to give their all to go as far as possible. The health of a leader like Kylian Mbappe remains the most important issue for the team ahead of the decisive matches.

ФранцияКилиан МбаппеDidier DeschampsЖаҳон ЧемпионатиФутбол
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