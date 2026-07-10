Woman who fought for her phone becomes a hero on social media (video)

A video showing the courage of a female tourist is going viral on social media. It is reported that the incident took place in Argentina.

The footage shows unknown individuals attempting to snatch the woman's phone and flee. However, she does not panic and actively resists the thieves without losing her composure. Her bold and determined actions have amazed those around her.

This video has sparked widespread discussion among internet users in a short time. Many are praising her courage, acknowledging that she remained cool-headed and acted fearlessly in the situation.