Wildberries updates payment system in resale service: Now you can pay after inspecting the product

Wildberries, one of the largest marketplaces in the Russian and Central Asian markets, has introduced a new feature within its secondary market platform, “WB Resayl”. Users can now pay for orders in the peer-to-peer section only after receiving the product. This update is expected to significantly increase safety and trust for buyers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to the Wildberries & Russ press service, this function serves to make peer-to-peer (C2C) trade relations more transparent. While there were previously certain restrictions related to the payment system in the resale section, the buyer can now inspect the condition of the item at the pickup point before transferring funds. This is especially important for those purchasing clothing and footwear on the secondary market.

Platform growth rates and popular categories

Currently, the “WB Resayl” platform is in a phase of rapid development. According to statistics, there are currently over 1.5 million active listings on the site. Hundreds of thousands of new offers are added every month, indicating high user interest in this format of trade.

The number of platform users is also growing steadily. More than 100,000 new sellers and buyers join this ecosystem every month. The list of best-selling and high-demand products is as follows:

Clothing and accessories;

Various types of footwear;

Fiction and educational literature (books).

Wildberries analysts note that the successful transaction rate on the platform exceeds 83 percent. This is a very high result for the resale market and reflects the mutual trust between users.

Integration and security issues

The “WB Resayl” service is fully integrated into the Wildberries ecosystem. This means that listing, order processing, logistics, and product delivery processes are carried out through the marketplace's existing infrastructure, maintaining the convenience users are familiar with.

The introduction of a post-payment system protects not only the buyer but also the seller. Since all financial transactions are carried out within the platform, fraud is prevented. Given that Wildberries is actively operating in the Uzbekistan market, such technological updates may positively influence the experience of regional users in the future.

Experts believe that the development of the secondary market plays an important role in shaping environmental sustainability and a culture of conscious consumption. By adding new features in this direction, Wildberries aims not only to increase sales volume but also to create a safe digital environment for its users.