Redmi Note 17: Introduced with a giant screen and an 8000 mAh battery

·46·Technology
Redmi Note 17: Introduced with a giant screen and an 8000 mAh battery

It seems the era of devices with huge screens — phablets — is returning to the smartphone market. The Redmi brand has officially announced the technical specifications of the base model belonging to its new generation Redmi Note 17 series. The device claims to change industry standards with its unprecedented battery capacity and large display. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the Redmi Note 17 model will be equipped with a 7-inch OLED display. This screen supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and has a global brightness of 1200 nits. The manufacturer also emphasizes that special technologies have been introduced to protect users' eye health. Such large-screen devices are usually distinguished by their convenience for content consumption and gaming.

Power and efficiency: New records

The most notable aspect of the new smartphone is its power source. The device will feature a massive 8000 mAh battery. This figure is almost double that of most current flagship and mid-range smartphones. The device supports 45 W wired fast charging. It also includes a 22.5 W reverse wired charging function, which can be used to charge other gadgets.

Technically, the Redmi Note 17 is expected to be powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. This will help improve the device's energy efficiency and handle daily tasks smoothly. The company has also made changes regarding the camera: the main camera will consist of a 50-megapixel module.

Design and differences from the Pro version

The company has also placed special emphasis on the smartphone's appearance. In particular, a new "Meteor Purple" color was unveiled. The back panel of the device is decorated with decorative patterns reminiscent of meteor shower trails, giving it a unique aesthetic look.

As a reminder, the features of the Redmi Note 17 Pro version were previously known. The Pro variant will be even more powerful, featuring a 9000 mAh battery, a 1.5K resolution display, and 3500 nits of brightness. Additionally, a 5-year battery service program is offered for the Pro version: if the battery capacity drops below 80 percent, the company promises to replace it for free.

There is no doubt that these new models will spark great interest in the Uzbekistan market, as affordable prices and long-lasting batteries have always been priority criteria for local consumers.

RedmiСмартфонТехнологияАккумуляторXiaomi
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