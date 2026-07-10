Jude Bellingham and Mohamed Salah: Why the English star's 'arrogance' is more beneficial

Jude Bellingham is currently one of the brightest stars in world football, and his immense self-confidence on the pitch has sparked much debate. While some label the Real Madrid star's behavior as 'arrogance,' experts emphasize that this trait is the key to his success. Specifically, former England international Danny Murphy compared Bellingham's mentality to Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah in an interview with GOAL. This is reported by Goal.com .

Murphy believes that Bellingham's on-pitch 'arrogance' is more effective and beneficial for the team than that of experienced stars like Mohamed Salah. The 23-year-old midfielder's unwavering self-belief drives him to take responsibility in difficult situations. This has become a decisive factor for the England national team under Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Before the start of the World Cup, many experts questioned Bellingham's place in the starting lineup. Some even suggested dropping him behind players like Morgan Rogers or excluding him from the squad entirely. However, while stars like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer fell behind in the competition, Bellingham proved he is irreplaceable.

A blend of class and consistency

The phrase 'form is temporary, but class is permanent' is proven true in Bellingham's case. In the 4-2 victory against Croatia, he was the team's main driving force. In the match against Panama, he opened the scoring and decided the fate of the game. Every movement he makes on the pitch shows that in modern football, not only technique but also a strong character is essential.

Danny Murphy noted that this trait in Bellingham could previously only be seen in legends like Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, or Michael Owen. 'He is a fantastic player—he has athleticism, technical skill, and stamina. But most importantly, despite his youth, he has immense belief in his own ability. Even when the team played poorly at Euro 2024, he saved the situation with his bicycle-kick goal,' says the expert.

The Round of 16 match against Mexico confirmed once again that Bellingham is a true 'Galactico.' At the famous Estadio Azteca, he scored a brace to lead his team to the quarterfinals. His partnership with Harry Kane has taken England's attacking potential to a new level.

Although Bellingham's unique goal celebration and his 'who else?' gestures have drawn criticism, it is this character that has turned him into a global superstar. Tempered at Real Madrid, he has learned to play under pressure and is successfully applying that experience to the national team. Ultimately, it is becoming clear that his 'arrogance' is not mere vanity, but a hunger for victory.