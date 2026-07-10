Impound lot system in Uzbekistan is transitioning to an electronic format

The procedure for retrieving vehicles taken to impound lots in Uzbekistan is changing. Starting August 1, 2024, permits will be issued exclusively in electronic format.

This process will be carried out through the "Impound Lot" information system. The vehicle owner will be issued a permit with a special QR code.

The system will be integrated with the databases of the Tax Committee and the Ministry of Digital Technologies. As a result, the vehicle's make, license plate number, duration of stay at the lot, and the service fees paid will be recorded automatically.

This procedure is expected to reduce the bureaucratic hassle associated with paper documents. At the same time, payments and data at impound lots will be subject to electronic oversight.