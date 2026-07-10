Robot courier testing begins on the streets of Tashkent

·43·Technology
Robot courier testing begins on the streets of Tashkent

In recent days, residents of Tashkent have increasingly encountered unusual robots moving on sidewalks without human intervention. Videos of these autonomous devices have gone viral on social media, sparking significant user interest.

It turns out these are new autonomous robot couriers from Yandex Uzbekistan, currently being tested on the capital's streets. The robots navigate independently using specialized software and are designed to travel along sidewalks to reach their destinations.

According to the company, these high-tech rovers will soon begin delivering orders to customers via the Yandex Lavka service. The official launch date for the full project has not yet been announced.

The development team stated they will disclose all project details in the near future. If the tests are successful, Tashkent Central Asiacould become one of the first cities where robot couriers become a part of daily life.

TashkentYandexRoboticsLogisticsCentral Asia
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