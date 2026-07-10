Stars set to perform at the 2026 World Cup final revealed

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Stars set to perform at the 2026 World Cup final revealed

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is expected to be an unforgettable event not only for sports fans but also for music lovers. The organizers have announced the list of artists who will participate in the grand show program preceding the final match.

It has been revealed that famous Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will also take the stage at the final show. Organizers have confirmed that the musical program will last approximately 11 minutes.

Alongside Justin Bieber, world-renowned artists will also participate in the show, which will take place on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. Among them are:

  • Madonna;

  • Shakira;

  • BTS (K-pop group);

  • Burna Boy;

  • Gustavo Dudamel.

Additionally, Chris Martin, the lead singer of the band Coldplay, is heading the creative side of the show program. During the event, he is expected to perform a special musical act together with the famous PS22 Chorus from New York.

This show, featuring a gathering of global stars, is expected to be one of the brightest moments of the World Cup final and capture the attention of millions of viewers.

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