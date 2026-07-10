Rosatom to open a gigafactory for electric vehicle charging stations by 2026

·0·Technology
Rosatom to open a gigafactory for electric vehicle charging stations by 2026

The Russian state corporation Rosatom is embarking on a major project to strengthen its position in the electric vehicle industry. The company plans to launch a new gigafactory in the Moscow region by the end of 2026 to produce mobile charging stations for electric vehicles. This initiative will serve to fundamentally improve the electric transport infrastructure in the region. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the TASS news agency, this was announced by Alexander Bukhvalov, Director of the Electromobility business line at the TVEL fuel company. The new enterprise will become another strategic site that will allow the corporation to significantly expand its production capacities in this area.

Production capacity and strategic goals

Currently, enterprises within Rosatom have already established the production of charging equipment for electric vehicles. However, the launch of the new gigafactory will allow for a sharp increase in production volume and the optimization of technological processes. Experts note that the total capacity for station production is expected to reach 8 GW.

Located in the Moscow region, this plant will specialize not only in stationary but also in mobile charging stations. This will help develop a rapid response system for electric vehicle owners in unexpected situations, such as when power runs out on the road. Such mobile stations are an important solution for modern logistics and service providers.

Regional significance and prospects

At a time when interest in electric vehicles is growing in the Uzbekistan market, the construction of such gigafactories in neighboring and partner countries is noteworthy from the perspective of technological exchange. Increasing production volumes in the Russian market could boost regional export potential and the affordability of infrastructure equipment in the future.

According to Alexander Bukhvalov, the new site is part of Rosatom's long-term strategy to develop an electromobility ecosystem. The gigafactory will not only supply finished products but also serve to create new types of high-tech jobs.

The stations produced under the project are intended to meet international standards and be compatible with various types of electric vehicles. This will simplify the charging process for all drivers, regardless of whether they own a Tesla, BYD, or other brands. Construction of the gigafactory is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2026, with product deliveries beginning thereafter.

RosatomЭлектромобилГигафабрикаТехнологияРоссия
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