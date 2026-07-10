Works even without coverage: New satellite phone launched in India

India's state-owned operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled a new satellite phone designed to provide connectivity in extreme conditions. This device is capable of operating seamlessly where regular smartphones fail — in mountainous regions, dense forests, open seas, and disaster-stricken areas. The key significance of this technology is that it connects directly to satellites in space rather than to ground-based base stations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this project was developed in partnership between BSNL and the British company Inmarsat. Inmarsat currently manages a large network of 11 geostationary telecommunications satellites. This guarantees a stable signal anywhere in the world, even in places where mobile infrastructure is completely absent or damaged.

Technical capabilities and operating principle

The device's operating mechanism is unique: when a call is made, the signal is first transmitted to a satellite, then routed to a ground station, and connected to the general telecommunications network. The device not only allows for voice calls but also enables emergency assistance requests via a dedicated SOS button.

The new phone's casing is designed to be resistant to all external impacts and features long battery life (autonomy). This makes it an indispensable tool for long-term expeditions and search-and-rescue operations. The device is priced at $1400 and is intended for the professional segment.

Target audience and legal regulations

The manufacturers state that the primary users of this device are expected to be:

Military and law enforcement personnel;

Emergency and rescue services;

Seafarers and mining industry professionals;

Industrial enterprises and researchers in remote areas;

Extreme travelers and expedition participants.

It is worth noting that the regulations for using such phones in India are very strict. Purchasing and using the device requires a special permit from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Using a satellite phone without the appropriate license can lead to legal liability.

In the context of Uzbekistan, such technologies are also of great importance for geologists or border service personnel working in mountainous areas. Although satellite connectivity is being partially introduced in smartphones today (e.g., iPhone 14 and later models), the professional devices presented by BSNL stand out by providing a full and independent communication channel.