Important milestone in the construction of El-Dabaa NPP in Egypt: Second power unit reactor installed

A major technological milestone has been reached in the construction of the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, a massive project in Egypt's nuclear energy sector. According to the state corporation Rosatom, the reactor pressure vessel for the plant's second power unit has been successfully installed in its design position. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The reactor pressure vessel is the most critical element of a nuclear power plant. It houses the reactor's active zone where the controlled nuclear chain reaction takes place. The safety and durability of the facility depend directly on the precise installation of this vessel.

Complex engineering operation

The installation of this massive piece of equipment, weighing over 340 tons, required extreme precision. Specialists used a special crawler crane with a lifting capacity of 1,350 tons to place the vessel into the center of the reactor shaft. It is noted that the precision during the installation process was calculated to within a tenth of a millimeter.

Rosatom representatives emphasized that the installation of the reactor vessel is a 'turning point' in the construction of the power unit. Once this stage is completed, work at the site will move to a new level, and the countdown to preparations for physical commissioning will begin.

In the next phase, specialists will begin welding the main circulation pipelines for the second power unit. This system ensures the circulation of the coolant between the reactor and the steam generators.

About the project

El-Dabaa is the first nuclear power plant in Egypt, currently being built on the Mediterranean coast. The project includes the following technical specifications:

A total of 4 power units, each with a capacity of 1200 MW;

Modern Russian VVER-1200 reactors of the 3+ generation;

Protection systems that fully comply with international safety standards.

This project is of strategic importance not only for Egypt but for the entire North Africa region. Once the plant is fully operational, it will significantly meet the country's electricity needs and serve as a source of environmentally friendly energy. At a time when Uzbekistan is also planning its first NPP project, the progress of such major regional projects serves as an important learning experience for industry specialists.