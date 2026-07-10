Important milestone in the construction of El-Dabaa NPP in Egypt: Second power unit reactor installed

·28·Technology
Important milestone in the construction of El-Dabaa NPP in Egypt: Second power unit reactor installed

A major technological milestone has been reached in the construction of the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, a massive project in Egypt's nuclear energy sector. According to the state corporation Rosatom, the reactor pressure vessel for the plant's second power unit has been successfully installed in its design position. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The reactor pressure vessel is the most critical element of a nuclear power plant. It houses the reactor's active zone where the controlled nuclear chain reaction takes place. The safety and durability of the facility depend directly on the precise installation of this vessel.

Complex engineering operation

The installation of this massive piece of equipment, weighing over 340 tons, required extreme precision. Specialists used a special crawler crane with a lifting capacity of 1,350 tons to place the vessel into the center of the reactor shaft. It is noted that the precision during the installation process was calculated to within a tenth of a millimeter.

Rosatom representatives emphasized that the installation of the reactor vessel is a 'turning point' in the construction of the power unit. Once this stage is completed, work at the site will move to a new level, and the countdown to preparations for physical commissioning will begin.

In the next phase, specialists will begin welding the main circulation pipelines for the second power unit. This system ensures the circulation of the coolant between the reactor and the steam generators.

About the project

El-Dabaa is the first nuclear power plant in Egypt, currently being built on the Mediterranean coast. The project includes the following technical specifications:

  • A total of 4 power units, each with a capacity of 1200 MW;
  • Modern Russian VVER-1200 reactors of the 3+ generation;
  • Protection systems that fully comply with international safety standards.
This project is of strategic importance not only for Egypt but for the entire North Africa region. Once the plant is fully operational, it will significantly meet the country's electricity needs and serve as a source of environmentally friendly energy. At a time when Uzbekistan is also planning its first NPP project, the progress of such major regional projects serves as an important learning experience for industry specialists.

AESМисрRosatomЭнергетикаТехнология
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Redmi Note 17: Introduced with a giant screen and an 8000 mAh batteryRedmi Note 17: Introduced with a giant screen and an 8000 mAh batteryToday, 13:24Rosatom to open a gigafactory for electric vehicle charging stations by 2026Rosatom to open a gigafactory for electric vehicle charging stations by 2026Today, 12:55China revolutionizes space: First stage of Long March 10B rocket successfully recoveredChina revolutionizes space: First stage of Long March 10B rocket successfully recoveredToday, 12:24Most powerful MacBook Pro price hits record: M5 Max model now exceeds $10,000Most powerful MacBook Pro price hits record: M5 Max model now exceeds $10,000Today, 11:21First PC based on AMD's "new" Ryzen 7 4700LE processor goes on saleFirst PC based on AMD's "new" Ryzen 7 4700LE processor goes on saleToday, 10:58Thermal Imaging Revolution: New Transistor Device Increases Accuracy by 15 TimesThermal Imaging Revolution: New Transistor Device Increases Accuracy by 15 TimesToday, 10:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update