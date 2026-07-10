Setting a record by climbing stairs on his head

·1·World
Setting a record by climbing stairs on his head

Among the unusual records being set in the world, this result deserves special attention. Chinese acrobat Li Xinbo earned a place in the Guinness World Records by climbing stairs using only his head, without the use of his hands or feet.

This was reported by the Dzen publication.

Strict rules were followed during the record-setting process. The participant was prohibited from touching the stairs with his hands or feet, leaning on any objects, or stopping on the steps for more than 5 seconds.

Nevertheless, Li Xinbo successfully met all the conditions and managed to climb 40 steps using only his head. In doing so, he broke the previous record.

Interestingly, the previous record was 36 steps, which was also set by a Chinese athlete. Li Xinbo's result has now entered Guinness history as a new world record in this unusual discipline.

Guinness World RecordsLi XinboAcrobaticsChinaUnusual Records
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Robots could be the first 'inhabitants' of MarsRobots could be the first 'inhabitants' of MarsToday, 13:55Olympic champion arrested after drunk driving accidentOlympic champion arrested after drunk driving accidentToday, 13:32Chinese athlete sets a new world record for jumping in 30 seconds!Chinese athlete sets a new world record for jumping in 30 seconds!Today, 13:09Why is a diver injecting a starfish?Why is a diver injecting a starfish?Today, 12:39Faster than a human: it is impossible to escape this spiderFaster than a human: it is impossible to escape this spiderToday, 12:22Erling Haaland's Female Lookalikes Are Going Viral OnlineErling Haaland's Female Lookalikes Are Going Viral OnlineToday, 12:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time