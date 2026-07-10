Setting a record by climbing stairs on his head

Among the unusual records being set in the world, this result deserves special attention. Chinese acrobat Li Xinbo earned a place in the Guinness World Records by climbing stairs using only his head, without the use of his hands or feet.

This was reported by the Dzen publication.

Strict rules were followed during the record-setting process. The participant was prohibited from touching the stairs with his hands or feet, leaning on any objects, or stopping on the steps for more than 5 seconds.

Nevertheless, Li Xinbo successfully met all the conditions and managed to climb 40 steps using only his head. In doing so, he broke the previous record.

Interestingly, the previous record was 36 steps, which was also set by a Chinese athlete. Li Xinbo's result has now entered Guinness history as a new world record in this unusual discipline.