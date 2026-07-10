Mistakes in the Startup World: An Investor with Over 500 Projects Shares His Experience

·25·Technology
Mistakes in the Startup World: An Investor with Over 500 Projects Shares His Experience

Charles Hudson, founder and managing partner of Precursor Ventures, has over a decade of experience in the startup ecosystem and has invested in more than 500 companies. In an interview with the Build Mode project, he discussed the primary mistakes young entrepreneurs are making today and the changed rules for raising capital. This is reported by Techcrunch.com. reports .

Hudson emphasizes that market conditions have shifted dramatically, and old "playbooks" no longer work. In particular, the unprecedented growth rates in AI have raised investor expectations. Currently, companies showing two or three times growth in other sectors may still be viewed by investors as "good, but not great." This requires founders to adopt a more creative approach.

High Valuations and the Risk of "Captivity"

Many startup founders strive for the highest possible valuation for their company. While this may seem beneficial for gaining media attention and prestige among other investors, Hudson considers it a serious risk. According to him, an excessively high valuation can turn a founder into a "captive" of their own company.

"You raise a large amount of money and convince people of grand goals. Investors don't just expect their money back; they expect you to build something worthy of the capital they provided," says Hudson. Therefore, founders must realistically assess their capabilities and determine who they are willing to work with over the next 10 years.

What to Look for When Choosing an Investor?

During the fundraising process, it is important to remember that not only is the investor choosing you, but you are also choosing the investor. Hudson recommends verifying investors' promises regarding hiring, go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and connections with other platforms. The most effective way to do this is by talking to other startup founders in that investor's portfolio.

Venture capital is not suitable for all types of businesses. Hudson believes that venture capital should only be directed toward projects capable of covering the costs of an entire fund. Often, good business projects may not be able to achieve venture-scale growth, and that is perfectly normal.

Currently, investors are comparing startups not just to last year's metrics, but to the fastest-growing AI companies in history. This demonstrates how intense competition has become in the startup world. According to ixbt.com, in such conditions, only projects that correctly understand market needs and choose strategic partners can succeed.

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