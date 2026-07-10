First PC based on AMD's "new" Ryzen 7 4700LE processor goes on sale

·5·Technology
First PC based on AMD's "new" Ryzen 7 4700LE processor goes on sale

An unusual phenomenon is being observed in the computer technology market: AMD is reviving technology from several years ago to offer new products for its OEM partners. The first pre-built PCs featuring the recently announced Ryzen 7 4700LE processor, which is based on 2019 architecture, have appeared in retail. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, although this processor was officially introduced last month, it is based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture. Such steps are usually taken by manufacturers to clear out old silicon from warehouses or to create special offers for the budget segment. The Qehi brand has introduced the first pre-built system equipped with this processor.

Ryzen 7 4700LE: Technical capabilities and features

Technically, the Ryzen 7 4700LE is almost identical to the Ryzen 7 4700G model released in 2020. The main difference is that the new LE-indexed model has its integrated iGPU (graphics core) disabled and its clock speed slightly reduced. The processor features 8 cores and 16 threads, with a maximum frequency of 4.2 GHz. The L3 cache memory is limited to 8 MB.

It is worth noting that this figure seems somewhat modest by modern standards. For example, the Ryzen 7 3700X model, which uses the same Zen 2 architecture, had 32 MB of L3 cache. The thermal design power (TDP) of the Ryzen 7 4700LE is set at 65 W, and it is primarily intended for the pre-built (OEM) system segment.

Pre-built PC configuration and price

The new computer from the Qehi brand, which has appeared on the Amazon platform, features a unique design. The device is housed in a modern "aquarium" style case and is equipped with multiple RGB fans. The general specifications of the system are as follows:

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4700LE;
  • Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB;
  • RAM: 16 GB RAM;
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD.
This configuration is priced at $800 in the US market. For users in the Uzbekistan market, such solutions might spark interest in the budget gaming PC segment, although this price seems a bit high for 2019 technology.

Experts believe that the Ryzen 7 4700LE will only be sold as part of pre-built computers and will not be available for purchase as a separate component in stores. This indicates that AMD is attempting to utilize its resources as efficiently as possible.

AMDRyzenProcessorКомпьютерТехнология
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