Mourinho changes plans at Real: Decision made on Tchouaméni

·35·Sport
Mourinho changes plans at Real: Decision made on Tchouaméni

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is expected to remain with the team next season.

According to TEAMtalk, new head coach José Mourinho plans to give the French midfielder a permanent spot in the starting XI.

Tchouaméni could have been sold

According to the source, Real Madrid had previously considered the option of selling Tchouaméni.

Clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool aimed to take advantage of this situation. The English clubs closely monitored the player's status during the summer transfer window.

Mourinho's plan changed the situation

It is reported that José Mourinho has formed his vision for the midfield line as Real Madrid's head coach.

The Portuguese specialist sees Tchouaméni as a key player in the starting lineup for the upcoming season. For this reason, his departure is now almost ruled out.

Real Madrid abandoned other transfer plans

Reports suggest that the Madrid side has abandoned plans to sign midfielders such as Enzo Fernández and Rodri.

Following this, Mourinho has shifted his focus to strengthening the defensive line. This decision has further increased the likelihood of Tchouaméni staying at Real Madrid.

The player himself did not request a transfer

It is also noted that no transfer request was made by Tchouaméni.

The French midfielder aims to stay at Real Madrid and secure a firm place in the starting lineup.

The door is closing for English clubs

Although Manchester United and Liverpool were monitoring Tchouaméni's situation, Real Madrid's position appears to have changed.

Now the main intrigue is: in what role will Mourinho use Tchouaméni next season, and will the Frenchman be able to fully cement his place in Madrid?

Real MadridJosé MourinhoAurélien TchouaméniPremier LeagueTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Romano puts an end to rumors about Manchester City and EnzoRomano puts an end to rumors about Manchester City and EnzoToday, 14:16Aston Villa demand £130 million for Morgan Rogers: Will Foden join the team?Aston Villa demand £130 million for Morgan Rogers: Will Foden join the team?Today, 13:51How to stop Erling Haaland? The key formula for the England national teamHow to stop Erling Haaland? The key formula for the England national teamToday, 13:14Kylian Mbappe's advice and France's victory: Dembele reveals the secret to successKylian Mbappe's advice and France's victory: Dembele reveals the secret to successToday, 12:37Jurgen Klopp reveals details of secret negotiations for Kylian Mbappe transferJurgen Klopp reveals details of secret negotiations for Kylian Mbappe transferToday, 12:31Harry Kane at the Peak of His Career: Secrets of the English Striker's SuccessHarry Kane at the Peak of His Career: Secrets of the English Striker's SuccessToday, 12:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan