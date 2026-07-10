Mourinho changes plans at Real: Decision made on Tchouaméni

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is expected to remain with the team next season.

According to TEAMtalk, new head coach José Mourinho plans to give the French midfielder a permanent spot in the starting XI.

Tchouaméni could have been sold

According to the source, Real Madrid had previously considered the option of selling Tchouaméni.

Clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool aimed to take advantage of this situation. The English clubs closely monitored the player's status during the summer transfer window.

Mourinho's plan changed the situation

It is reported that José Mourinho has formed his vision for the midfield line as Real Madrid's head coach.

The Portuguese specialist sees Tchouaméni as a key player in the starting lineup for the upcoming season. For this reason, his departure is now almost ruled out.

Real Madrid abandoned other transfer plans

Reports suggest that the Madrid side has abandoned plans to sign midfielders such as Enzo Fernández and Rodri.

Following this, Mourinho has shifted his focus to strengthening the defensive line. This decision has further increased the likelihood of Tchouaméni staying at Real Madrid.

The player himself did not request a transfer

It is also noted that no transfer request was made by Tchouaméni.

The French midfielder aims to stay at Real Madrid and secure a firm place in the starting lineup.

The door is closing for English clubs

Although Manchester United and Liverpool were monitoring Tchouaméni's situation, Real Madrid's position appears to have changed.

Now the main intrigue is: in what role will Mourinho use Tchouaméni next season, and will the Frenchman be able to fully cement his place in Madrid?