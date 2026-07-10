Aziz Rametov responds to rumors that he has been "imprisoned" (video)

Actor Aziz Rametov, son of People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova and actor/director Jumadulla Rametov, has posted a video on his Instagram page that has drawn significant attention.

It turns out that the actor posted this video in response to certain incorrect assumptions and comments circulating on social media. Some users even expressed baseless opinions that the actor had been imprisoned.

Aziz Rametov left the following comment under the video:

"Please don't ask why I posted the video like that. Some people wrote comments saying, 'Aziz has been imprisoned,' not understanding the term 'treatment.' If I'm not mistaken, there is a special uniform for prison. Besides, they wouldn't let you talk on a video call there."

Following the actor's explanation, his fans supported him and wished him good health. In the comments, they also offered sincere prayers and wished his father, Jumadulla Rametov, a speedy recovery.