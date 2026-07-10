Deniz Baysal files for divorce

Reports have emerged that renowned Turkish actress Deniz Baysal is divorcing her husband, musician Barish Yurtchu. It is reported that the couple decided to end their relationship after nearly 7 years of marriage.

This was reported by the Haberler publication.

The actress, well-known to audiences for her role as Esme in the series "Bu Deniz Taşacak," married Barish Yurtchu in 2019.

According to the information, Deniz Baysal has filed a divorce petition with an Istanbul court. Some sources suggest that Barish Yurtchu does not agree with this decision.

According to reports, the actress cited irreconcilable differences and a lack of sufficient attention from her husband as some of the reasons for the divorce.

So far, neither Deniz Baysal nor Barish Yurtchu has issued an official or detailed statement regarding these reports. Therefore, the final details of the divorce process remain unknown for now.