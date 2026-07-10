Most powerful MacBook Pro price hits record: M5 Max model now exceeds $10,000

Apple has once again increased the prices of its highest-performance laptops. Following the latest changes, the price of the top-configuration MacBook Pro model has surpassed the psychological $10,000 threshold. This situation is causing significant discussion among professional users and technology enthusiasts, as the device's price has risen considerably in a short period. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, the top-tier version of the MacBook Pro equipped with the M5 Max processor has increased in price for the second time. Previously, the price of this device was set at $9,200. Now, buyers will have to pay at least $10,000 for this model. If the user selects the special nano-texture display glass, the price can rise to $10,150.

Reasons for the sharp price increase

Analysts note that the price of Apple laptops has increased by a total of $3,000, or nearly 40 percent, in two stages. The main reason for such a sharp rise is the increasing cost of components, particularly RAM and SSD storage, in the global market. Apple's use of the highest-quality components in its premium models is directly leading to price hikes.

The top-configuration MacBook Pro model has technically impressive specifications. It is equipped with 128 GB of RAM and a massive 8 TB SSD. Such resources are primarily intended for professionals working with complex 3D modeling, 8K video editing, and AI algorithms.

Uzbekistan market and global trends

Demand for Apple products in Uzbekistan has consistently remained high. However, the $10,000 price tag makes this laptop an exclusive product for a very narrow circle of users in the local market. For comparison, this amount could purchase a mid-range sedan in the Uzbekistan automotive market.

It is also worth noting that Apple is revising the prices not only for laptops but also for tablets and other personal computers. The company's pricing policy shows it is adapting to inflation in the global economy and rising logistics costs. It is likely that other tech giants will also increase the prices of their devices in the future.

In conclusion, the M5 Max-powered MacBook Pro is no longer just a work tool, but a symbol of luxury and the pinnacle of technology. For professional studios and large IT companies, this purchase may be justified, but for average users, it is expected that the focus will remain on the relatively more affordable Air or base Pro models.