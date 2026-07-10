SpaceX sets absolute space record: Falcon 9 booster successfully launched for the 36th time

·29·Technology
SpaceX sets absolute space record: Falcon 9 booster successfully launched for the 36th time

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has set another historic milestone in space cargo delivery and rocket reusability. During the deployment of the latest Starlink satellites, the first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket completed its 36th flight, breaking a world record. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The launch took place on July 9 from the SLC-40 launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA. The Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket successfully delivered 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. This mission is significant not only for fulfilling its technical objective but also for demonstrating technological reliability.

According to ixbt.com, the booster numbered B1067 landed vertically on a specialized floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean after completing its mission. This marks the 36th successful flight and landing for this rocket stage, becoming the highest figure in SpaceX history.

Strategy to reduce space flight costs

The primary goal of SpaceX is to minimize the costs of reaching space. By reusing the first stage repeatedly, the company is managing to reduce the cost of each launch several times over. While using a single booster 10-15 times was seen as a massive achievement a few years ago, today that figure has more than doubled.

This record demonstrates the growing expertise of SpaceX engineers in refurbishing and maintaining rockets. After each successful landing, specialists conduct thorough inspections of the stage and prepare it for the next mission.

It is worth noting that while SpaceX strives for dominance in this field, other nations are also working on reusable rockets. Specifically, reports emerged that China successfully conducted tests of its Long March 10B reusable rocket on the same day.

For space enthusiasts and experts, such news signifies a new stage in the global technological race. The durability of the Falcon 9 rocket opens new horizons for the future, not only for satellites but also for interplanetary missions and space tourism.

SpaceXFalcon 9StarlinkИлон МаскКоинот
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