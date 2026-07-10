Mourinho returns to Real Madrid base: the first message was very brief

Portuguese specialist José Mourinho has officially started work at Real Madrid.

He announced his arrival at the club's training base via a photo on social media. Mourinho's brief caption under the photo signaled the beginning of a new era for Madrid fans.

Mourinho spotted at Real Madrid base

José Mourinho has arrived at the Madrid club's base and officially started his duties as head coach.

The specialist posted a photo taken at the club's base on his social media page. This showed that his return to Real Madrid has effectively begun.

“Let’s go!!”

Mourinho left a short and impactful comment under the photo rather than a long statement.

“Let’s go!!” wrote the Portuguese coach.

This phrase sparked great interest among Real Madrid fans. The Madrid club is no stranger to Mourinho — he previously worked there in an environment of high pressure, big matches, and major victories.

Contract is for three years

For information, José Mourinho has signed a three-year contract with Real Madrid.

This indicates that the club's management is not starting a short-term experiment with the new coach, but a project planned for at least several seasons.

Second return to Madrid

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

During that period, he worked in the most competitive environment in Spanish football and shaped the team with his unique, firm style. Now, the Portuguese specialist returns to Madrid with a new task and a new squad.

His last job was Benfica

Mourinho's last workplace was the Portuguese club Benfica.

He left the Lisbon team after the end of last season. Since then, various speculations had been made about his next destination.

A new era begins at Real Madrid

Mourinho's first photo at the club base and his brief comment carried more meaning than a simple post.

Now the main question in Madrid is one: what identity will Mourinho give to Real Madrid in his second return?